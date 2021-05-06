News

Presidency suspends NPA MD, Hadiza Bala-Usman

Posted on

 

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman has been suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Usman was first appointed as the Managing Director of the NPA in 2016.
Thr President had in January reappointed her as NPA Managing Director for another five years.
She is one of the co-founders of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign, and is also a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
She was the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2016.

