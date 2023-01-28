Presidency: Talks of Obi stepping down laughable –Media office

The media office of Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has described as laughable the news being circulated that he was considering stepping down for somebody. A statement from the Obi-Datti media office said it is absurd “that 18 persons are in a marathon to pick a trophy and somebody is suggesting that the front runner in the race who is already sighting the trophy wants to step down for somebody behind.” The statement noted that the candidate is confirmed to be leading by four scientifically conducted opinion polls, stating that since his emergency as LP standard bearer in May last year, “the Labour Party and its presidential campaign have increased in leaps and bounds attracting both local and global attention.

“The truth is that Peter Obi’s performance is now the standard by which other contestants and their parties are being measured. “The fact that other parties contesting for the president have been cloning the LP candidate in their corruptly induced gift items like bags of rice, posters and billboards speak volumes of who is the man to beat in this race.

“The fact that the other parties struggle to associate their own candidates with Obi even without his consent says who should be associated with withdrawing or discontinuing in the race.” Obi-Datti media stated that in an ideal clime where respect is accorded to merit and other audacious qualifications, other presidential candidates should have honourably withdrawn from the race. It added that what those flying the kite were trying to achieve was to give themselves the fake hope that they are in the race to win; distract the LP presidential candidate or “to inject confusion in the mind of the public.

