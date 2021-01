Presidency: TI rating not accurate portrayal of facts

The Presidency has dismissed the latest Transparency International (TI) rating of Nigeria as the second most corrupt country in West Africa. It said the report did not accurately portray the facts on ground.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement reacting to the TI verdict, disclosed that the government would investigate the source(s) of the agency’s information. According to him, it has become necessary to find out where TI gets its information since the agency had in the past openly admitted that it does not gather data by itself.

He also disclosed that the government was aware that some opposition elements were behind the TI ratings. Shehu insisted that President Muhammmadu Buhari deserved commendation for diminishing corruption in the public service.

He assured Nigerians that the government would continue to vigorously support prevention, enforcement, public education and enlightenment activities of anti-corruption agencies. Shehu said: “We are currently analyzing the sources of data used in arriving at the latest Transparency International (TI) report on Corruption Perceptions Index in Nigeria since by their own admission, they don’t gather their own data. “This report is not an accurate portrayal of the facts on ground.

“In the coming days, the Government’s Technical Unit on Governance Research (TUGAR) will be providing more detailed information on the sources of the TI data. “While this is being awaited, the examination carried out on their 2019 report showed that 60 per cent of their data was collected from businesses and other entities with issues bordering on transparency and the ease of doing business at the ports.

“Although, this is a government ready to learn from mistakes and make corrections, the economy of this country, in its fullness, is bigger than the sea ports we have. “We are also not unaware of the characters behind the TI in Nigeria, whose opposition to the Buhari administration is not hidden. “We have repeatedly challenged TI to provide indices and statistics of its own to justify its sensational and baseless rating on Nigeria and the fight against corruption. We expect them to come clean and desist from further rehashing of old tales.

“A Naira denominated review that excludes recoveries in Dollars, Pounds, Euro shows that a sum of N1.2 trillion was recovered by EFCC between 2009 and 2019. N939billion of that total was recovered between 2015 and 2019 with less than N300 billion recovered in the first six years. “Additionally, preventative instruments deployed by this administration such as Treasury Single Account (TSA), Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) coverage expansion and the removal of 54,000 ghost workers from federal civil service saving us N200 billion annually serve as evidence that perception is not reality.

“Reality is based on verifiable facts and data. And any evidence-based analysis would prove that whether it is by prevention or punitive measures in recoveries and prosecution, this administration would be rising fast up these rankings rather than standing still. “Organizations should be factual in their analysis and be prepared to rely on inputs outside of sensational media reports and age-old narratives which have not been updated to reflect today’s reality in Nigeria concerning its globally-respected war on corruption.

“In the existential fight against this multi-pronged malice and manifestations of corruption, President Muhammadu Buhari has avowed that he would takeno- prisoners, guided by respect for the rule of law.

“We invite Nigerians to stand with an administration that has done so much on asset recovery, prosecution, legislation, political will and leadership by example in the fight against corruption.

