Presidency: Tinubu receives Certificate of Return

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidentelect, yesterday said the road to his success was long and the work hard. He, however, said he thanked God he overcame the difficulties. The former Lagos State governor stated this at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, where he obtained his Certificate of Return (CoR) as elected president.

Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated 17 other presidential candidates in Saturday’s poll. However, in a speech after receiving his CoR, he said: “The road has been long. Yet, we walked it. The battle has been hard fought. Yet, we won it.

“But more importantly, I realise that I am just a servant of a larger purpose. You see, this is more than a document confirming the positive outcome of an election. “This important document symbolises our collective democratic attainment and even loftier aspirations. It represents the impending transfer of a most sacred duty and trust from one person to another.

“At its most sublime, this certificate also symbolises that each of you has the ability to achieve what others believe is impossible for you to achieve. “I stand before you as the president elect. And yes, that is special. But, I am no different than any of you.

“If I can do this, you can do better. You must do better. “Our destiny as a people and nation depends on our ability to shed the artificial restrictions of bias and prejudice so that we live fully unto our democratic creed that no one is innately superior or entitled to greater rights and opportunities than any other Nigerian.”

Speaking further he said: “Very soon, this nation shall witness a young person standing before you holding this great symbol of democracy and national leadership. We shall see a woman standing before you, holding this certificate as its owner. We shall experience someone from a tribe that many people have tried to dismiss as unqualified for this high office.

“By dint of hard work, determination and unyielding belief in a noble endeavour, you can achieve the best of things. “There are young people listening to me right now who shall one day be the leaders of our precious and exceptional democratic republic. “To my supporters, I ask you to continue to have faith in the mission that we have articulated.

“To those who didn’t support me, I ask that you not allow the disappointment of this moment to keep you from realizing the historic national progress we can make by joining hands and hearts in common endeavour to pull this nation through. “In a phrase, I am asking you to work with me. As your president, I need you. More importantly, Nigeria needs you.

“My heart and my door are open to you. “I’m asking you to come in so that we may begin the task of rebuilding our national home together, day by day, brick by brick. “Where there is poverty.

Let us create prosperity and jobs. “Where there is hunger. Let us feed the people, chasing hunger from their midst.”

