Presidency: Tinubu won’t be available for governance, PDP tells Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disputed the claim by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, that he would give 100 per cent of his time to governance, if elected president. Spokesperson of Atiku/ Okowa Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Sunday, said Tinubu has proven to be unreliableandwouldbeunavailable for governance. Ologbondiyan said the APC candidate has been spending “his optimal time out of the country for undisclosed reasons. “The people have not forgotten all the fake promises made to Nigerians by the APC, where Asiwaju is National Leader, including bringing the naira to the same value with the US dollar, building one refinery each for the first four years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration; giving loans to undergraduate students and paying N5000 to aged men and women.” According to Ologbondiyan, with almost eight years to its tenure, the APC has not fulfilled the littlest of the promises it made to the Nigerian people in 2015. He described as heart-rending that Tinubu could release another set of fake promises “whereas his campaign covenant of 2015 and 2019 are like water poured into a basket. “We are not surprised that Tinubu is only making token promises without detailing how they will be achieved. “He wants to boost agriculture and link international markets with commodity without addressing the troubling issue of insecurity, which is primal on Atiku Abubakar’s list.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...