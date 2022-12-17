News Top Stories

Presidency: Tinubu’s men fret over Buhari govt’s aloofness

Posted on

… say ‘We’ve been left in the cold by government elected on platform of our party’

 

There appears to be some form of unease within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the camp of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is unhappy with officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government. Findings by Saturday Telegraph during the week revealed that APC members loyal to Tinubu are accusing officials of the Federal Government of aloofness in the build up to the forthcoming General Elections. This is coming just as those who spoke with our correspondent also accused the government at the centre of putting some institutional hurdles on the path of the APC’s candidate’s bid for the top job. “We are not happy with the attitude and disposition of President Muhammadu Buhari and some of his officials towards the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. I must tell you that the situation that we (Tinubu’s supporters) have found ourselves is that of an abandoned orphan. ‘It’s unfortunate that we have been left in the cold by government that was elected on the platform of our great party, the APC,” a member of the camp who is a former member of the House of Representatives said in a chat with our correspondent. According to the source who does not want his name in print for fear of

being accused of polarising the party, “We are campaigning like an opposition party just jostling for power and not like a party in power, which is very unfortunate. “Though we recognise that the President has a busy schedule that would have prevented him from being at many of the rallies of the party, I don’t think he has demonstrated sufficient interest to know the situation of things with the campaign efforts.” Apart from the alleged aloofness of Buhari, the source who is an influential member of the South West Agenda for Bola Tinubu (SWAGA) further added that ministers and other key government officials have been distancing themselves from the campaigns. “The question is, save for the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, who is one of the spokesmen; how many of the ministers and government officials have openly shown support and solidarity with the campaign since we commenced?” he asked rhetorically. Another source who is a member of the state executive committee of the party in Lagos cited some of the recent policies and programmes of the government which he alleged are tailored towards eroding the chances of the former Lagos State governor in favour of his major challenger, Atiku Abubakar, of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Some of the policies cit-ed by one of the sources include the twin policies of Naira redesign and cash withdrawal limit as hampering the party’s campaign efforts of the APC owing to inability to mobilise needed logistics for victory. “Except we want to pretend, we all know how politics is played in Nigeria. Money is the needed fuel for oiling political structure and sustaining war chest. There are times when money should be handy to meet with emergency situations. How can that be done now with these policies?” the Lagos party stalwart asked. When contacted through WhatsApp chat, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, only responded with a ‘thank you.’ However, responding to the allegations, Keyamo stated that they were baseless and “wishful thinking of the lazy opposition.” Keyamo who is the Spokesman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC maintained that President Buhari, ‘Remains 110 per cent committed to the presidential bid of Tinubu as the Chairman of the Campaign Council. “This is just wishful thinking of the opposition; President Buhari is the heart and soul behind the campaign. President Buhari is the leader of the campaign as the Chairman of the Campaign Council. He has opted to make selected appearances at campaign rallies. “He is also concerned about the country because governance must not suffer. That is what he is doing. He is not going to be involved in the do-or-die tactics of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the process of installing former President Umaru Yar’Adua. He wants free and fair elections but he is with Asiwaju more than 100 percent. “For the second question, all our programmes and policies are for all Nigerians, we are not selective and we are not aiming them at anybody,” Keyamo concluded.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
