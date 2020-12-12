Presidency to critics: Buhari won’t succumb to threats, undue pressure

The Presidency has said that President Muhammmadu Buhari will not succumb to threats and undue pressure from his critics to satisfy their selfish needs. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shebu, said this yesterday in a series of tweets on his handle. Responding specifically to those critics saying that the “the nation will break up” unless he takes certain decisions, Shehu assured Nigerians that the president would not take decisions that would run against the interest of Nigerians.

He tweeted: “The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, “the nation will break up.”

“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the COVID-19 health crisis. “Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats, especially in this hour of health crisis.

