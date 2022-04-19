News

Presidency to Kukah: Inflammatory comments dividing Nigerians

Ndubuisi Ugah

…absolves Buhari of leadership insensitivity

 

The Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, yesterday, cleared his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, of charges that his leadership style contributed to the country’s divide. He noted that critics of President Buhari’s administration were instead the ones overheating the polity and causing disaffection among the populace.

 

The Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, had on Sunday, launched a damning attack on President Muhammadu Buhari as he accused his government of dividing “our people on the basis of ethnicity, religion, and region, in a way that we have never witnessed in our history”.

 

 

The cleric had also slammed President Buhari for insecurity, corruption, and divisiveness in Nigeria. In his Easter Message, headlined ‘To rebuild a  conshattered nation: The Easter metaphor,’ Kukah expressed his dissatisfaction.

 

According to the bishop, while corruption reigns supreme in Nigeria, every area of life has been ruined, stressing further that corruption is the order of the day as it’s “alive and well” as “the government has slid into hibernation mode”.

 

However, in a veiled response to Kukah’s strong criticism of Buhari’s rule yesterday; Adesina said it was strange that individuals who are responsible for causing division in Nigeria, were doing that through their words while at the same time accusing the President of the same crime.

 

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, Adesina wrote: “Those who divided Nigeria with their mouths, with evil, unguarded speaking, are the ones now accusing President Buhari. How sad! Their wicked intentions shall not come to pass.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

