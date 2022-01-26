News

Presidency to Ortom: Don’t blame Buhari for Benue woes

The Presidency yesterday clarified that Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, had no reason to blame President Muhammadu Buhari for the mess into which he has plunged the state.

 

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement yesterday, alleged that though Ortom had accessed all loans made available to the states by the Federal Government, he has yet to be able to live up to expectations in discharging his primary responsibility of paying workers salaries.

 

Shehu categorised the nation’s politicians into two groups of problem solvers and blame makers. While he described the President as problem solver who offered solutions to the challenges facing the voters and the country and brought forward policies, and implement them, to improve the lives of others, Shehu categorised Ortom in the category of those who invent excuses and blame others for their failures in leadership positions.

 

