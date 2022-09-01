News Top Stories

Presidency to Ortom: Reveal who told you Buhari stopped military against herdsmen

The Presidency has challenged the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to either make public the top security personnel who told him he got instruction from President Muhammadu Buhari not to move against killer Fulani herdsmen or keep shut permanently. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, threw this challenge yesterday in response to a recent interview granted by the governor where he raised the allegation.

Shehu wrote: “In a recent interview, the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, claimed that high ranking security personnel had informed him personally that President Buhari had ordered security forces not to move against the Fulani herdsmen responsible for recent violence. “These ridiculous claims arepatentlyuntrue. If heisas brave as he claims to be, let him name names. Let him name the military person-nel who told him this story or forever shut up.

“It is disappointing that Ortom, who in the same interview describes himself as a child of God who believes in being lawful and respects the Nigerian constitution, felt the need to spread such a divisive lie. “In a period of heightened insecurity, our politicians should be working to bring us closer together, not risking further violence by dishonestly seeking to further divide us along ethnic or religious lines.

“Fortunately, the cheap, dog whistle politics behind Ortom’s falsehood are plain for all to see. He is not the first opportunistic politician who has attempted to sow discord amongst his country’s people in the run-up to an election; sadly, he will not be the last. “The Nigerian people will see him for what he is: an opportunist flaunting his wares as the country prepares to elect its next president; a man fond of posing in military fatigue who expects the country to believe Nigeria’s top security personnel would share high-level confidential information with him. To be clear: they do not.”

 

