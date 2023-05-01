Presidency To release Report Card On Buhari’s Eight-Year Administration

The Presidency is set to release a report card, a chronicle of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration during his two terms in office between 2015 and 2023.

This was disclosed yesterday in a release by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina. Adesina said: “In about four weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari touches down as the country’s Number One citizen.

For eight years, he has served, making a salutary impact on nearly all sectors of the national landscape: security, economy, anti-corruption, infrastructure; rail, roads, air and sea ports, power, housing, water resources, the oil and gas sector, legislative matters, foreign affairs, sports, youth development, and many others.

“The Presidential Communications Team here brings a one-stop shop of achievements under the Buhari administration covering eight years of two terms. It’s a collector’s item, an answer to the questions of those who would rather cavil, looking at a halfempty cup, rather than a half-filled one.

“Those who are objective, taking a dispassionate look at this Fact Sheet, would admit that President Buhari came, and served meritoriously. As he had promised many times, he would not leave Nigeria the way he met it.

“A report card of the administration? It is so and so. Welcome to view the indelible footprints of Muhammadu Buhari on the sands of time.”