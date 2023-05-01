News

Presidency To release Report Card On Buhari’s Eight-Year Administration

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidency is set to release a report card, a chronicle of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration during his two terms in office between 2015 and 2023.

This was disclosed yesterday in a release by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina. Adesina said: “In about four weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari touches down as the country’s Number One citizen.

For eight years, he has served, making a salutary impact on nearly all sectors of the national landscape: security, economy, anti-corruption, infrastructure; rail, roads, air and sea ports, power, housing, water resources, the oil and gas sector, legislative matters, foreign affairs, sports, youth development, and many others.

“The Presidential Communications Team here brings a one-stop shop of achievements under the Buhari administration covering eight years of two terms. It’s a collector’s item, an answer to the questions of those who would rather cavil, looking at a halfempty cup, rather than a half-filled one.

“Those who are objective, taking a dispassionate look at this Fact Sheet, would admit that President Buhari came, and served meritoriously. As he had promised many times, he would not leave Nigeria the way he met it.

“A report card of the administration? It is so and so. Welcome to view the indelible footprints of Muhammadu Buhari on the sands of time.”

Bukola

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Soludo: Kanu against killings, kidnappings in S’East

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo,  AWKA

  Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has said that leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is not happy with the killings and kidnappings in the South East.   Soludo said this on Saturday after visiting Kanu, who is in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). He is facing […]
News Top Stories

FG issues security alert ahead of 61st independence anniversary

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Federal Government has alerted the general public to heighten security activities preparatory to the events marking the country’s 61st independence anniversary. This was contained in a statement on Friday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. Mohammed however urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory and its environs not to panic […]
News Top Stories

PDP crisis: How govs, leaders saved Secondus from disgrace

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Indications emerged yesterday that the decision of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to schedule the convention of the party in October and consequently save the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, from immediate sacking was a result of hours of political horse-trading between the governors of the party on one side and other leaders […]

Leave a Comment