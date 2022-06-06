Top Stories

Presidency To Tinubu: Nobody can claim credit for Buhari’s victory

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Presidency on Monday in Abuja said that no one can or should claim to have single-handedly engineered the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari as President in the 2015 general election.

According to a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency said the past should not decide the next general election and what matters today is to elect a candidate that would “make our country better than it has ever been.”

The statement is titled ‘Comment on the statement made by a leading APC flag bearer candidate.’

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, had raised some dust last Thursday when he claimed that without him, Buhari would not have emerged the president in 2015.

The Presidential aspirant made the claim at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, when he was addressing the APC delegates ahead of the party’s primary elections.

But in its reaction, the Presidency said: “It is perhaps not surprising that on the eve of the All Progressives Congress flag bearer primary there are those running as candidates who wish to associate themselves with the President’s rise to elected office seven years ago.

“There are many people who played parts large and small in his historic election in 2015, making history as the first opposition candidate to defeat a sitting president with power changing hands peacefully at the ballot box.

“There are those who advised the President to run again; those who decided to build a political party – the APC – that could finally be the political vehicle capable of delivering victory where all other opposition parties and alliances before it had failed.

“Those decisions may have been agreed upon by a few. But they were delivered by thousands and voted for by tens of millions. No one can or should claim to have made this possible.”

It added that as crucial as the 2015 victory was, it is not what should decide the next general election.

“What matters is the future: the policy platforms, the ideas, the drive, and the determination to take over the President’s stewardship of our country and build upon his legacy to make our country better than it has ever been.

“The person most demonstrable in those qualities is the one to lead our party and our country forward,” the Presidency added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria, Africa reject vaccine passports for air travel

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…say proposal against Chicago ConventioN African Ministers of Aviation have described the much-touted proposal to impose vaccine passports for air travellers as unacceptable as it is tantamount to discrimination against certain groups of the population, especially on the African continent which still has a considerable number of its citizens who are yet to receive the […]
News Top Stories

Reps to president: Issue executive order on Police brutality

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged by the House of Representatives to issue an executive order to address matters relating to police brutality in the country.   The call was consequent upon a motion of national urgent importance sponsored yesterday by Hon. Sada Soli (PDP, Katsina) on the “need to address the possible breach of […]
News Top Stories

Buhari condemns renewed terrorists’ killings in Kaduna

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the renewed terrorist killings in Kaduna State, saying the gruesome nature of recent incidents in Kauran Fawa, Marke and Ruhiya of Idasu Ward of Giwa Local Government Area, has made him particularly sad and the killings unacceptable. Bandits within the week have also killed citizens in Zangon Kataf, Chikun, Birnin […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica