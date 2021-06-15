Presidency: Twitter ban continues due to secessionist agitations

The Presidency, yesterday, revealed that the ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria may be indefinite in the interest of “national cohesion and progress of the country.”

This was contained in a statement issued by the Presidency spokesman, Garba Shehu, who stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was now firmer in his determination to rid the country of divisive persons. According to the Presidency,

Twitter has been used by IPOB to spread hate messages and threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria. Shehu said: “I think in the last few days, we are seeing a firmer determination by the admin istration of President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle artificial divisions that are standing in the way of national cohesion and progress of the country.

“As I said, Twitter is one of them, but from the pronouncement of the president, in the interview he did on Arise TV and the one on NTA here, the speech he gave in Lagos and the broadcast he gave, I think they are suggestive of the fact that the growing heat in the country must not continue.” While justifying the ban, Shehu insisted that the decision was the right approach in ensuring that the “growing heat in the country” is discontinued.

The Presidency emphasised that the decision also portrays the current administration’s determination to combat issues that threaten peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

