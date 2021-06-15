News Top Stories

Presidency: Twitter ban continues due to secessionist agitations

The Presidency, yesterday, revealed that the ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria may be indefinite in the interest of “national cohesion and progress of the country.”

 

This was contained in a statement issued by the  Presidency spokesman, Garba Shehu, who stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was now firmer in his determination to rid the country of divisive persons. According to the Presidency,

 

Twitter has been used by IPOB to spread hate messages and threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria. Shehu said: “I think in the last few days, we are seeing a firmer determination by the admin  istration of President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle artificial divisions that are standing in the way of national cohesion and progress of the country.

 

“As I said, Twitter is one of them, but from the pronouncement of the president, in the interview he did on Arise TV and the one on NTA here, the speech he gave in Lagos and the broadcast he gave, I think they are suggestive of the fact that the growing heat in the country must not continue.” While justifying the ban, Shehu insisted that the decision was the right approach in ensuring that the “growing heat in the country” is discontinued.

 

The Presidency emphasised that the decision also portrays the current administration’s determination to combat issues that threaten peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

News

Ekweremadu tasks NILDS on new Constitution

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday tasked the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), on creating a pathway for the making of a new constitution for the country. Ekweremadu made the call in a paper entitled “Constitution Amendment: Fostering Greater Involvement of NILDS,” which he delivered at a capacity […]
News Top Stories

Lekki attack: CSOs seek independent judicial panel of inquiry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following Tuesday’s unprovoked shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos by yet-to-be identified soldiers, a coalition of 100 civil society organisations (CSOs) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a Panel of Enquiry, to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. This was as the coalition further sought the suspension of a […]
News

Alleged $350,000 fraud: US court orders indefinite custody of Rufai

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ndubuisi Ugah, with agency reports A United States’ court for the Western District of Washington, has ordered the indefinite detaining of the now suspended aide of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Mr. Abidemi Rufai. Rufai, 42, who served as the Deputy Director-General of the Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation in the last governorship election […]

