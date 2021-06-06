News Top Stories

Presidency: Twitter spreading inciting fake news

…alleges IPOB stockpiling arms

 

The Presidency has said that the temporary suspension of the Twitter in the country was not just a response to its removal of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweets but to make the platform responsible and desist from spreading false news capable of inciting the people against the state.

 

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement yesterday, equally alleged that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been stockpiling arms to fight the state.

 

Shehu alleged that there have been litanies of challenges with thevsocial media platform in the country, where misinformation and fake news spread through it have had violent consequences without the platform taking responsibility.

 

While insisting that the removal of the President’s tweet was disappointing, the Presidential spokesman noted that the censorship seemed based on a misunderstanding of the challenges Nigeria is facing currently.

 

He recalled that the President in his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2019 said “the world was shocked and startled by the massacre in New Zealand by a lone gunman taking the lives of 50 worshippers.”

 

 

“This and similar crimes which have been fueled by social media networks risk seeping into the fabric of an emerging digital culture. Major tech companies must be alive to their responsibilities.

 

They cannot be allowed to continue to facilitate the spread of religious, racist, xenophobic and false messages capable of inciting whole communities against each other, leading to loss of many lives. This could tear some countries apart,” he stressed.

 

According to him, Buhari had been warning against social media’s disruptive and divisive influences, adding that the government’s action was not a knee-jerk reaction to Twitter’s preposterous deletion of the President’s tweet, which should have been read in full.

 

Shehu maintained that the President’s tweet was not a threat but a statement of fact, insisting that IPOB poses a significant threat to the safety and security of Nigerian citizens.

 

He explained further that when the President said that they will be treated “in a language they understand,” he merely reiterated that their force shall be met with force. “It is a basic principle of security services response world over”, he maintained.

 

“This is not promotion of hate, but a pledge to uphold citizens’ right to freedom from harm. The government cannot be expected to capitulate to terrorists. IPOB is proscribed under Nigerian law.

 

Twitter does not seem to appreciate the national trauma of our country’s civil war. This government shall not allow a recurrence of that tragedy,” he submitted

