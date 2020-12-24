Presidency uncovers plots to smear Buhari

The Presidency has alerted of impending sponsored smear campaigns against President Muhammmadu Buhari by the opposition elements in the country.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement released yesterday, however, gave the assurance that Buhari will never be distracted by the campaigns.

According to the Presidential aide, the disgruntled political elements have been shopping for pliant online media to serve as their accomplices in the nefarious plan. Adesina disclosed that an offshore medium had already begun the campaigns by portraying the President as not being in charge of the country. He, however, failed to name the offshore online medium.

“Money and other attractive inducements are being dangled before the online media, and some of them are already complicit, cooking up stories with jejune and unsubstantiated allegations, all to sow seeds of discord and discontent in the country.

“Nigerians are urged to be wary and discerning in what they consume as news and special reports from such online media, as they are in cahoots with agents of destabilization, seeking ultimate political gains,” he cautioned.

The Presidential spokesman maintained that the President remained focused and single-minded in his determination to serve the country to the best of his ability, bringing change to different facets of our national life.

This, he added, was evident in infrastructure as seen in roads, rail, bridges, airports, and many other strides round the country. Agriculture is another worthy testimonial.

“The fight against corruption, insecurity, and retooling of the economy also proceed apace, and the Buhari administration will not be distracted, and will continue to serve with heart and might, irrespective of all shenanigans,” Adesina assured.

Like this: Like Loading...