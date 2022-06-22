News

Presidency unveils 1,321 Buhari’s legacy projects

The Presidency yesterday hinted that it would be unveiling President Muhammadu Buhari’s 1,321 legacy projects in a media campaign. This, according to a Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, was in continuation of the commemoration of the Buhari’s administration’s seventh anniversary.

The campaign, to be unveiled in a series of online publications, he said would, in collaboration with the Presidential Media Team, be coordinated by Mr. Ata Ikiddeh. “The aim of this awareness is to Inform, Educate, Engage and Empower Nigerians to the notable achievements and patriotic vision of the President for the country.

“The first component of this social media-driven Project will be the launch of, “Buhari’s Government Has Zero Projects” with the hashtag: #BuharisGovernmentHasZeroProjects showcasing 1,321 under-reported, completed and ongoing infrastructural projects of this Administration across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory including the 774 Local Government Areas, 8,809 wards and over 44,045 villages and communities all over the country. It is time to tell the truth,” he stressed.

 

