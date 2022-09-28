Presidency warns against politicization of security

…says no state has approval for automatic weapons

The Presidency yesterday warned against the politicisation of security matters in the country. This came as it clarified that no state in the federation has been given approval to procure automatic weapons for their security outfits.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the warning became imperative following the recent call by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on the Federal Government to allow him equip the South West Security Network (aka Amotekun), with AK 47 and other sophisticated weapons to fight criminals in the region. Recall that Akeredolu had alleged that the Katsina State Government had been granted permission to equip its vigilante organisation to the exclusion of other states in the federation with similar security challenges.

However, Shehu in the statement, said: “The Presidency wishes to strongly assert that there is no state, not Katsina, not any other state in the federation, that has been authorized to procure automatic weapons for their security outfits. “Under this administration, the President has repeatedly made it clear that nobody is allowed to illegally carry AK-47 or any other automatic weapons and that they must surrender them.

“Where they fail to do so, the law enforcement agencies have been given clear directives to deal with any such outlaws. “Under the existing regulations, only the Office of the National Security Adviser can issue such authorization, upon proper clearance by the President and Commander-in-Chief and as it is at this moment, no such approvals have been issued to any state government. “In the specific Katsina State often cited, the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari wrote to explain that the administration invited the Provost of the Civil Defence Training College in Katsina to train their Vigilantes for a five-day period “in the handling and operations of Pump Action Rifles.”

