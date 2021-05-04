Top Stories

Presidency warns over alleged conspiracy to 'remove' Buhari's govt

The Presidency cautioned on Tuesday that any party that attempts to overthrow the country’s newly elected government will be dealt with harshly, even if some unruly feathers are ruffled in the process.
Aso Rock also stated that it was prepared to hold the country together, even if it meant ruffling unruly feathers.
In a statement released in Abuja by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, the Presidency claimed that some individuals wanted to hold an illegal conference where a vote of no confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari would be passed.
It went on to say that some high-ranking officials were working hard to undermine the country’s sovereignty and corporate life in partnership with religious leaders and their international elements.
In response to the Department of State Services’ earlier warning, the Presidency said that Nigerians chose democracy and that the only legitimate way to change a democratically elected government is through elections.
The statement read: “The Department of State Services (DSS), on Sunday alerted on sinister moves by misguided elements to wreak havoc on the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of the country.
“Championed by some disgruntled religious and past political leaders, the intention is to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which would compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership.
“Further unimpeachable evidence shows that these disruptive elements are now recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians around the country, with the intention of convening some sort of conference, where a vote of no confidence would be passed on the President, thus throwing the land into further turmoil.
“The caterwauling, in recent times, by these elements, is to prepare the grounds adequately for their ignoble intentions, which are designed to cause further grief for the country.
“The agent provocateurs hope to achieve through artifice and sleight of hands, what they failed to do through the ballot box in the 2019 elections.
“Nigerians have opted for democratic rule, and the only acceptable way to change a democratically elected government is through elections, which hold at prescribed times in the country. Any other way is patently illegal and even treasonable. Of course, such would attract the necessary consequences.
“These discredited individuals and groups are also in cahoots with external forces to cause maximum damage in their own country. But the Presidency, already vested with mandate and authority by Nigerians till 2023, pledges to keep the country together, even if some unruly feathers would be ruffled in the process.”

