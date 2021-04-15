Presidency: We aren’t giving up on Chibok girls

The Presidency has assured that the President Muhammmadu Buhari’s administration is not giving up yet on the recovery of the remaining schoolgirls kidnapped by the Boko Haram insurgents in Chibok, Borno State. About 100 of the 276 students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state (otherwise known as the Chibok girls) are yet to be rescued from the insurgents which abducted them about seven years ago (April, 2014).

In a release by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the Presidency said, “the missing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, remain constantly on the mind of government as they are always on the minds of their parents.” According to him, the release of the remaining Chibok girls is still work in progress. He wrote: “No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course.

The recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and could happen anytime soon. The Presidency asks for support, understanding and prayers for the military as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all citizens held hostage.”

