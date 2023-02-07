Presidency: We support SMBLF on Peter Obi-Group

The recent endorsement of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), for the February 25 election has received the backing of the Neo Africana Centre. The public policy think tank threw its weight behind the endorsement, citing competence, equity, justice and fairness as the major reasons for its stand. Recall that SMBLF led by South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, had in an extraordinary meeting in Abuja last week, endorsed Obi for the February 25 presidential poll, describing him as the rock upon which Nigeria will stand. But NAC said the endorsement by SMBLF is in line with the mood of the nation at this time.

The Centre said Nigeria does not just need a president but someone who has the competence and passion for the job. It also holds that equity, justice and fairness are on the side of Peter Obi as he hails from the southern geopolitical zone that deserves the presidency at this time.

In a statement by its Director of Public Affairs, Mr Jenkins Udu, NAC said the Obi mandate was the breath of fresh air that will renew and re-energize Nigeria. The group also noted that Obi’s enviable track record as the governor of Anambra State, his sense of mission and vision as well as his prudence and transparency in governance are worthy of emulation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...