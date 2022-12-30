Presidency: We’ll deliver Peter Obi in 2023, says Osuntokun

The Director General of Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Akin Osuntokun, has pledged to work hard to ensure that the party’s candidate Mr. Peter Obi wins the February 2023 election. Osuntokun in his acceptance speech, said his team was not oblivious of the magnitude of work required of them to deliver on the promise.

“We are braced for it, and equally find solace in divine guidance, the counsel of our elders, and the unflinching sup-port of well-meaning Nigerians that are eager to see the Nigerian socioeconomic status quo upturned, and our beloved country progress like other progressing countries all over the world. “I am confident that under my leadership, the campaign will excel. Challenges will surely come, but we will surmount them as one united family,” the DG boasted. He noted the organic support driving Obi’s campaign, adding that it is a pointer to the fact that Nigerians have anchored their hope on the Labour Party candidate.

