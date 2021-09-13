News

Presidency: What Buhari meant by being careful on future invitations to Imo

The Presidency has clarified the circumstances leadingtoPresidentMuhammmadu Buhari’s statement on being careful on future invitation for project inaugurationbytheImoStateGovernor, Hope Uzodinma.

 

Responding to trending video where the President said: “I will be careful with your future invitations,” the Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity,

 

Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday explained that his principal’s concluding remarks at the Town Hall meeting with the South-East leaders in Owerri were being deliberately contorted and twisted out of context.

 

Adesina alleged that purveyors of misinformation were adducing extraneous meanings to what the President actually  meant by his assertions.

 

The statement reads: “They have adduced different meanings to the phrase, contrary to the context wherein the President spoke during his successful dialogue with leaders of thought from Igbo land.

 

“When he arrived at the banquet hall of Imo State Government House for his last assignment in Owerri, the President was welcomed by over 50 leaders from the South-East who had waited patiently for him for a Town Hall engagement

