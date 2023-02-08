Presidency: What Tor Tiv told Atiku Abubakar in Benue

The Paramount Ruler of the Tiv nation, His Royal Majesty, Prof James Ayatse, has urged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to address the major challenges of insecurity and flooding which caused devastating blows to the state, when elected as president in the forthcoming general election.

The monarch spoke in his palace in Gboko when the presidential hopeful visited to pay homage to him. He regretted that the menace of insecurity has destroyed unquantified number of lives and property as well as crippled the farm activities, which is the major source of income for the people. He further stated that the dredging of River Benue will not only check the flooding but enhance agricultural and economic fortunes of the state and add value to farmers’ efforts and retain the position of the state as the food basket of the nation.

The monarch noted that as a long-standing friend and chieftaincy title holder in Tiv land, Atiku should strive hard to blossom the relationship by ensuring that peace returns to the land that has been devastated as a result of herdsmen’s attacks. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, accompanied by his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, earlier assured the Tor Tiv that he will protect and advance the interest of Tiv and Benue since his relationship with them spanned three decades, adding that he cherished his chieftaincy title, assuring of his loyalty and support to people of the state everywhere he goes.

Former governor of the state and senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam, informed the traditional ruler that, of all presidential candidates running for 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar is the only candidate that has included Benue leaders in his campaign team.

