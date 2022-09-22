Presidency: Why APC’s same faith candidacy can’t fly, by Ezeife

Former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has said that the Muslim/Muslim candidacy adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is doomed to fail because it does not only offend the multi-religious composition and diversity of Nigeria but parades a candidate whose age and health status are suspect. Ezeife, who was apparently responding to insinuations that he may be a supporter of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shetima, his running mate, said his recent meeting with the latter had nothing to do with politics.

He said he met with Shetima to seek his intervention on behalf of an Igbo businessman whose investments had come under serious threat in Borno State. “There was nothing political in the visit. Truly, I do not consider Shetima an opponent in the 2023 presidential election. Why? His principal, Jagaban Tinubu, is really not well. Only people who are not well informed, or have lost sanity, will vote for him to go and die in Aso Rock. “Also, Tinubu is too old for the office of President of Nigeria. A very representative group of Northern youths came to my house and declared that nobody above 65 years old should contest for the office of the President of Nigeria. “The greatest problem of the old is brain power deficiency, especially loses of memory. I explained this to Yoruba youths who proposed my joining the race for President of Nigeria.

Should everything had been alright for the Tinubu ticket, it’s Moslem/ Moslem nature knocks it out – removes it from consideration,” he said. The Harvard trained Economist appealed to Nigerians of every ethnic group and religious faith to bow to the will of the Almighty God, by voting wisely in the forthcoming general elections.

