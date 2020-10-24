Presidency: Why Buhari didn’t speak on Lekki shootings

Fresh facts emerged last night on why President Muhammadu Buhari did not mention anything about the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters in Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday night, during a nationwide broadcast yesterday because it would be “premature and presumptuous.”

Recall that President Buhari had kept mum over the shootings during his presidential broadcast, which many Nigerians described as deliberate and callous.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, who appeared on Politics Today, a live show on Channel Televisions monitored by Saturday Telegraph, however, said the President couldn’t have said anything about the shooting because it was being investigated.

He said: “The Defence Headquarters issued a statement to say that it was investigating the matter. Lagos State Governor has also set up a probe panel to investigate what really happened.

“So, the President couldn’t have said anything because it would be premature and presumptuous while investigation is ongoing. It is after investigation has been concluded that he can speak on the matter.”

Like this: Like Loading...