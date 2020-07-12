Presidency: Why Buhari, NASS enjoy cordial relationship

The Presidency has explained that the cordial relationship between President Buhari government and the National Assembly is an indication that both arms are determined to work together for all Nigerians.

Speaking to State House correspondents, the Senior Special Assistant to Buhari on National Assembly Matter (House of Representatives), Umar El-Yakub, dismissed insinuations that the National Assembly is a rubber stamp of the present administration.

According to the presidential aide, the symbiotic partnership was the outcome of a camaraderie aimed to deliver on services to Nigerians generally.

El-Yakub said: “The secret is in the commitment on both the side of the federal government under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to serve the Nigerian people and also the commitment on behalf of the legislators in the National Assembly to live up to expectations and their call to duty to serve the Nigerian people as well.

“So it’s a relationship that is based on mutual understanding, respect and also the partnership in nation-building. It’s indeed a relationship that is predicated on service.

“So the executive arm of government has always partnered with the membership of the National Assembly especially the 9th Assembly as demonstrated by their actions in terms of expeditious passages of bills as well as screening of nominees of Mr President for various appointments.”

“I believe Nigerians voted members of the National Assembly to represent their interest and to work for their betterment as well as to make laws that will be for the good governance and order for the country.

“In order to ensure that happens, the National Assembly certainly needs the executive arm of government because it is indeed the arm that implements those laws that have been passed by the National Assembly.

“As you have witnessed, the signing of the 2020 repeal and amendments bill is one of those the National Assembly looked at expeditiously because it is an amendment that was necessitated by the circumstances of the moment, that is, the pandemic which also caused a serious strain on the economy in terms of the revenue that are generated as well as other benchmarking indices.

“So, to that extent, you find out that the national assembly is rising to the expectations of Nigerians partnering with the executive to deliver on services to the Nigerian people and for me that is responsibility, that is partnering in nation-building and indeed that is what they have been elected to do.”

