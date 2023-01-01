Presidency: Why G-5 may not announce endorsement

Contrary to speculations in the media, the five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, popularly referred to as G-5, or integrity group), may not openly adopt any presidential candidate for the February poll.

Although the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who is leader of the group, may make good his threat by announcing his preferred candidate any moment from now, such person will not be a consensus of the other G-5 members.

One of the governors who confided in this Newspaper, said endorsement of any particular candidate had never been contemplated.

Wike had said last December that he would announce the presidential candidate he would be supporting this January.

Said the Rivers governor last December: “From January next year, I will campaign to my people who they will vote for. So, all of you who have been suspects and have been saying all kinds of things and abusing me, wait.

January has come.

“Not only will I tell them where they will vote, I will also move from state to state and (tell them) why they should vote for people I think they should vote for.”

The five governors – Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo), met in London last week, resulting in speculations that they were to decide on a presidential candidate to adopt.

There was a media report that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (PDP) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who allegedly met with the group, had been adopted as preferred candidate.

Ortom, however, denied that any agreement had been reached with Tinubu in that regard. Wike, at a press conference on Friday in Port Harcourt, also denied meeting or adopting the former Lagos governor by the aggrieved PDP governors.

But one of the governors who spoke to Sunday Telegraph on the condition of anonymity, said the reports were mere speculations,” adding, “in fact, we spent a lot of our time trying to reach (Senator Ike) Ekweremadu (in London) with a view of supporting and identifying with him! He seems to have been abandoned by country and countrymen!”

He indirectly confirmed that the London visit by the governors was to identify with the former deputy president of the senate who is standing trial for alleged organ trafficking.

There was equally reports that PDP may expel them from the party and dissolve the party executive committees in their states, if they adopt another presidential candidate apart from Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who is the PDP flag bearer.

But a party source said PDP was not contemplating such action, arguing that the time is too short “to stoke a fresh crisis in the party.

“I think what the party is concerned for now is how to build a consensus and win the presidential election and form the next government.”

According to the source, PDP does not want to play into the hands of the aggrieved governors, “which is what they are looking for. We don’t want to be distracted.

“Next election will be decided by the Nigerian people, not godfathers elsewhere. INEC told us they will use BVAS. So, there is no room for anybody to write results of the election or manufacture figure that does not exist. Nigerian people will vote for a candidate of their choice.”

The G-5 governor, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph also said the time was too short for the party to take any action against them.

According to him: “Dissolution of state executives six weeks to election will spell doom of monumental proportions; it will amount to throwing rubbish into a whirling ceiling fan …. Everyone will surely get a piece!”

He warned against what he described as “exhibition of arrogance and lack of institutional knowledge,” by PDP leaders, noting that the party lost the 2015 election when five governors from the North left the party to the APC.

According to him, what are the chances of PDP winning the next election without the aggrieved governors?

“How many states are safe for PDP in North West … assuming South West goes with Tinubu? (Kashim) Shettima may get half of North East!”

He expressed the hope that the PDP would listen to the governors’ demands and resolve the differences before the general election.

The PDP source warned that the plan by the G-5 to adopt a candidate outside the party’s flag bearer might rob off on them.

He drew attention to what happened to former governors of defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) in South West in 2003 who adopted Olusegeun Obasanjo as presidential candidate.

“This is 20 years after, and I hope that history does not repeat itself. My greatest worry is Governor Makinde. He has a great challenger in Senator (Teslim) Folarin, the APC candidate in Oyo State.

“If he thinks adopting a presidential candidate outside his party will win him second term, he may be making a mistake. His election comes after the presidential election.

“The other three governors, Ortom, Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi are senatorial candidates. Their own elections will hold the same day with the presidential election.”

Meanwhile, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday said that the threat by some voices in the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend the G-5 governors if made possible, would be counterproductive.

Ikpeazu who spoke in Aba said that should anybody try such, it would be tantamount to the destruction of the party, as there will be no more party left to be called PDP.

“The options are clear. If there’s an action, there must be a reaction. Anybody who has zero tolerance for dissenting voices is not qualified to be a Democrat.

“What is it that the G-5 is saying? We’re saying that you must mainstream the South. How can a Governor be threatened with sack because he said mainstream my people for the purposes of today and tomorrow?

“Okay, what’s my narrative to market my presidential candidate? I want to be armed with narrative to market my presidential candidate,” he said.

The Abia State Governor equally debunked rumours of the G-5 endorsing any presidential candidate saying, “We’ve not endorsed anybody and I don’t think it’ll get to the point of endorsing anybody.”

Ikpeazu also said that the philosophy behind the formation of the G-5 is for the survival of Nigeria and not just for the 2023 elections.

He said that the Nigeria of many years back is different from the one of today where people have become ethno-sensitive, gender-sensitive and sensitive to and touchy on so many issues.

Ikpeazu said that Nigerian society has been segmented into large groups which include youths, women, ethnic nationalities and ideological differences, which prompted the five governors to accept that time has come to search for leaders to address some of those issues.

“Of all the issues bedevilling us in Nigeria today, some will talk about the economy, some will talk about security, but the most important and critical is social mobilization. And you can’t mobilize people to do what you want them to do if they’re not sure you’ll protect their interest if you’re not in the room.

“So, Southern Nigeria wants to be part of Nigeria where the issues concerning the average person from the North are respected likewise the issues concerning the average person from the South.

“Unfortunately Nigeria has become a country of hypocrites, who are looking for apples in a poultry farm. If you want a Nigeria where people will say yes and their yes is their yes, where people will stick to agreements, you must speak to people with integrity and not people who will agree with you today and turn around tomorrow to say it’s politics.

“I don’t think politics is synonymous with lack of integrity. We’re talking about leaders that will respect everyone despite where he or she comes from or his or her gender. The mutual suspicion among us in Nigeria is palpable and I don’t think that it is enough at my age to say just join the bus. What am I going to tell my grandchildren? I need to take a stand.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...