Presidency: Why it took so long for UK to proscribe IPOB as terrorist group

The Presidency has said that it took the United Kingdom (UK) so long to proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as terrorist group for two reasons. Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a reaction to the UK authorities’ decision attributed the late decision, first, to the deep pockets of IPOB’s international network of funders that allowed for lawyers and influence peddlers to aggressively lobby for and whitewash the activities of their client in Western courts.

He added that the IPOB’s influential communication network of TV and radio stations – including London-based Radio Biafra – employed with great effect to spread misinformation abroad and incite violence at home was the second reason for the delay. Welcoming the decision of the UK, Shehu maintained that the next expected step as the IPOB has been designated a terrorist group was for the authorities to follow up with confiscation of their assets, shut down their communication channels and sanction the issuance of visas to IPOB’s funders in Nigeria. Noting that the violent secessionist organisation has long been proscribed as such in Nigeria where it carries out the majority of its murderous activities.l, Shehu said such sanctions have played a critical role in combatting other terror groups.

“And make no mistake: today Africa is a breeding ground for terror, with local and international groups alike gaining strength across the continent, thriving on the economic devastation of the pandemic. “Nigeria’s intelligence and security forces are the first lines of defence against such groups, including ISIS and Al Quaeda affiliated Boko Haram. We rely on our allies in the West for their support.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...