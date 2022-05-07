News

Presidency: Why it took so long for UK to proscribe IPOB as terrorist group

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidency has said that it took the United Kingdom (UK) so long to proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as terrorist group for two reasons. Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a reaction to the UK authorities’ decision attributed the late decision, first, to the deep pockets of IPOB’s international network of funders that allowed for lawyers and influence peddlers to aggressively lobby for and whitewash the activities of their client in Western courts.

He added that the IPOB’s influential communication network of TV and radio stations – including London-based Radio Biafra – employed with great effect to spread misinformation abroad and incite violence at home was the second reason for the delay. Welcoming the decision of the UK, Shehu maintained that the next expected step as the IPOB has been designated a terrorist group was for the authorities to follow up with confiscation of their assets, shut down their communication channels and sanction the issuance of visas to IPOB’s funders in Nigeria. Noting that the violent secessionist organisation has long been proscribed as such in Nigeria where it carries out the majority of its murderous activities.l, Shehu said such sanctions have played a critical role in combatting other terror groups.

“And make no mistake: today Africa is a breeding ground for terror, with local and international groups alike gaining strength across the continent, thriving on the economic devastation of the pandemic. “Nigeria’s intelligence and security forces are the first lines of defence against such groups, including ISIS and Al Quaeda affiliated Boko Haram. We rely on our allies in the West for their support.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Damage to Ukraine infrastructure reaches $60bn- World Bank

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Britain trains Ukraine soldiers in the UK The World Bank has said that an early estimate shows physical damage to Ukraine’s buildings and infrastructure from the war had reached roughly $60 billion. The estimate does not include growing economic costs of the war. The amount will continue to rise as the war goes on, […]
News

Edo varsity don abducted

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Prof. Osadolor Odia, of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen at his farm at Egoro, Ekpoma, in the Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State. Odia, a professor of Engineering and former Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the AAU, was said to be on his […]
News

Kalu greets former gov. of Nasarawa, Adamu, at 75

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described former Governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as a detrabilized Nigerian, with passion for peace and unity of the country. Extolling the virtues of the former governor, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the Adamu to nation building […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica