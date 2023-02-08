News Top Stories

Presidency: Wike reapproves stadium for Atiku’s rally

The Rivers State Government has re-issued the approval for the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for its presidential campaign rally, Governor Nyesom Wike has confirmed. The state government on January 31 stopped the PDP from using the facility on February 11 claiming that credible intelligence and certain development had shown that the PDP Presidential Campaign Council working in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress (APC). But the PDP Presidential Campaign Council denied the allegation.

However, speaking at a PDP campaign rally in the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area on Tuesday, Wike said the state government had reapproved the use of the venue for the presidential rally following appeals. He said: “This morning after an appeal from people who talked to me,I have given them back Adokiye Amiesimaka.

“Go and campaign. Let it not be that because they didn’t campaign that is why they didn’t win in Rivers State.” Speaking on the crisis in the PDP, Wike, a member of the party, accused National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu of blackmailing the G-5 governors by claiming that one of them visited him (Ayu) at his Abuja residence. He also dismissed the report attributed to Ayu that the party’s national leadership is reaching out to the aggrieved governors, stressing that neither he nor any of the G5 governors went to Ayu’s residence. Wike said: “Nobody can blackmail us. We’ll never go and meet anybody. We are who we are. This is not the first time we have battled. This battle we will win at the end of the day.”

 

