Presidency will shift to South in 2023 through SWAGA –Olulade

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Segun Olulade, has said that former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the wherewithal to be the next president of Nigeria, which he said was why the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) was formed. Speaking in an interview, Olulade stated that SWAGA is a vehicle that the Yorubas and South Westerners want to use to lead this country after the 2023 General Elections. According to Olulade, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a phenomenon, a political juggernaut and a great and, a visionary leader who he said has done a lot for this country.

“Tinubu has done a lot for us in Lagos State, and he has successfully installed leaders in Nigeria and in West Africa. We beleive in him and instead of us to scout for the thing that we already have we felt we should support our own. “He has everything that anybody can think of in a president. He has the economic knowledge, he is a leader that believes in humanity, he is someone that could assemble the best brains for this country, what we lack by putting a round peg in a round hole can be resolved through Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidency.

“As the Governor of Lagos State, he assembled the best team anybody can think about; technocrats and he made them to hold different offices in Lagos State. He brought in ‘Oracle’ computer system to eradicate corruption and ghost workers in Lagos State. “He rejuvenated and restructured the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and brought in a policy that changed the narrative of Lagos being the dirtiest city Africans in, he started the management of transport system in Lagos State by bringing in the Lagos Area Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and with these he brought sanity into the transport system.

“He also introduced the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) in the state for environmental matters and he started building millennium schools across the state. The politician stressed that Tinubu started the ambulance system through LASAMBUS, adding that he started the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) that has been helping security in the state.

He said further that Tinubu ensured that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Lagos State moved from N600 million to about N13 billion monthly, and that he started the free West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) in Lagos State for the downtrodden that could not afford it

On why SWAGA was emphasizing South West, he said that charity begins at home, and that the people at home must accept him, agree with him and believe in his cause, adding that this was what they had demonstrated. “The royal fathers across Yorubaland came together to say this is the man that they want, it is not just about politicians. “Even those in the private sector want him and we have seen some people in the opposition parties clamouring for him to be president. “It shows that this is a phenomenon, it is about someone that is beyond a political party, an ethnic group or whatever. He belongs to everybody and he is Jagaban Borgu, which means a leader of leaders,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...