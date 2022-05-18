News Top Stories

Presidency: You can't dictate to us –FG tells NEF, others

The Presidency has said that the Federal Government would neither take guidance or invitations from Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) nor any other group in the country. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, stated this yesterday  in a release responding to the latest statement from the NEF where it called for a section to leave the country. NEF had in its latest statement, after a closed door meeting, said that the Igbo dominated South East should be allowed to secede from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, if it was necessary, to avoid a civil war. NEF spokesman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed had said: “The Forum has arrived at the difficult conclusion that if support for secession among the Igbo is as widespread as it is being made to look, and Igbo leadership appears to be in support of it; then the country should be advised not to stand in the way.” He, however, said that secession was neither in the best interest of the country nor that of the Igbo, counselling that all should join hands to build the country. The NEF spokesman had said that blocking secession “will not help a country already burdened with failures    on its knees to fight another war to keep the Igbo in Nigeria.” Reacting to the call, Shehu said it was delusional for NEF, or any group for that matter, to state the terms of Nigeria’s existence as a country, adding that those parading themselves as leaders in the Forum were not really one in real sense, because they have never been elected to hold public offices. He wrote: “We are aware of the latest statement from the so-called ‘Northern Elders Forum.’ “We wish to reassure Nigerians that it remains their democratically-elected leadership which takes the decisions that steer our nation – and no one else. “No self-appointed and unelected group can take this right from Nigerians – no matter how much coverage they might enjoy in the media. Nigerians listen to elected leaders, not opinionated tin-gods who have no traction with any responsible group. “It is a delusional arrogance that would lead such a group to publicly state terms and conditions for the existence of our nation. “Who gave them the right to ask for the exclusion, or expulsion of any one group or section of the country from the Federal Republic of Nigeria? “The Nigerian government does not take guidance or invitations from such groups – only from the Nigerian people who put governments in office. “Any group can refer to themselves as ‘leaders’, but in Nigeria, if you have not been elected by Nigerians to a leadership role, then you are not – and the government certainly doesn’t recognise you as such. “Like many other countries around the world, Nigeria is feeling the strain of the current period of volatility and uncertainty. Now is not the time to seek to exacerbate divisions among Nigerians. Rather, we call on all Nigerians to come together and work to overcome the challenges we face as one nation, one people.”

 

