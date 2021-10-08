Presidency: Your decision will determine 2023, Atiku tells PDP NEC

…as protesters take over party secretariat

Tension prevailed at yesterday 94th meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where the report of the zoning committee was discussed. The committee headed by Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had recommended the zoning of the office the National Chairman to the North ahead of the opposition party’s October 30 convention. Uche Secondus (South- South), who emerged as the PDP’s National Chairman in 2017, was in August restrained by a Rivers State High Court from parading himself as the National Chairman and member of the party.

The former ruling party appointed Yemi Akinwonmi (South-West) as its acting National Chairman. But the zoning committee has recommended that the North and South swap positions. But the panel was silent on the offices of the presidency, vice presidency or other executive and legislative positions.

The recommendation of the zoning of the national chairmanship to the North has attracted criticism from some northern groups who have rejected the zoning, particularly as the PDP may zone its 2023 presidential slot to the South. However, protesters stormed the PDP national secretariat before yesterday’s NEC meeting demanding a reversal of the zoning arrangement.

The protesters alleged that North had been cheated out, perhaps, implying that the region had been denied the presidential ticket. According to them, the presidency under the PDP was in the South for 13 years and in the North for only three years. Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who later addressed the NEC members before the meeting went into a closed door, told party leaders that though the PDP “has the right to determine its rules on how the party should be governed, the people of Nigeria also have the right to determine who governs them”. Atiku, who appeared emotional in his speech, warned that NEC’s decision concerning the committee’s report “will either see the PDP into the Villa in 2023 or not”. He added, “Since its inception this party has faced serious challenges and has risen above sentiments to solve those challenges and moved forward.

“Where the President comes from, has never been the problem of Nigeria. There is no such thing as a President from Southern Nigeria, or a President from Northern Nigeria. There is only one President from Nigeria, for Nigeria, by Nigerians.” Atiku, who represented the PDP in the 2019 presidential poll recalled that political leaders in 1998 agreed to correct the injustice that was done South-West. According to him, the party leaders resolved that whichever party they found themselves, “your presidential candidate must come from the South-West because (MKO) Abiola had won election, not only did he win, he was killed”. He added: “So we all agreed as members, and we went out of the constitutional conference, and we formed our parties.”

