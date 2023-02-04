President accuses banks of inefficiency

…CBN only printed N300bn new notes after mopping up over N2trn -el-Rufai

Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has begged governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to give him seven days to resolve the challenges around the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The President said this yesterday after a meeting with the APC Governors Forum led by the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu behind closed doors. It warned that the country was in a serious state as it was descending into anarchy akin to what the country witnessed during the #EndSars protests. Buhari in a release by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Malam Garba Shehu, attributed the hardship that trailed the exercise to the inefficiency and greed of some banks in the country. He, however, expressed doubts about the commitment of banks to the success of the policy, saying, “Some banks are inefficient and only concerned about themselves”, adding that, “even if a year is added, problems associated with selfishness and greed won’t go away.” The President said he had given assurances that the balance of seven of the 10-day extension would be used to crackdown on whatever stood in the way of successful implementation. “I will revert to the CBN and the Minting Company.

There will be a decision one way or the other in the remaining seven days of the 10-day extension,” Shehu quoted the President as haven assured his guests. The governors told the President that, while they agreed that his decision on the renewal of currency was good and were fully in support, its execution had been botched and their constituents were becoming increasingly upset. They told the President that, as leaders of the government and party in their different states, they were becoming anxious about a slump in the economy and the series of elections that are coming. They requested the President to use his powers to direct the concurrent flourish of the new and old notes till the end of the year. While chatting with newsmen after the meeting, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai said, “The President explained to us what they have told him and we have seen that the Central Bank Governor (CBN) and the Minting and Printing did not tell Mr. President the truth about the things that are happening in the country. “What’s the truth? Firstly, we are told that they have mopped up over N2trn of the old notes and printed only N300, 000 billion of the new notes. Why will you retrieve such an amount of money and then print only N300, 000 billion? That is why there are problems, the money is not enough.

We have narrated all these issues to Mr. President and he said he will meet with CBN, other stakeholders, and even the deposit money banks. He will see what they will tell him before he makes a decision.” El-Rufai raised the fears that the oncoming general elections may not hold if the challenges created by the cash crunch were nor resolved. “Our advice is that both the old and new notes should be used until the old notes are gradually phased out. They should print new notes that will be enough. For now, they are not enough for circulation. Those who say the printed new notes are enough are telling lies to the President,” the governor said.

