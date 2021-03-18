President Buhari appoints Oyebode as ED, AfDB

News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Oyetunde Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire. Prior to his appointment, Oyetunde was Senior Special Assistant to Mr. President on Finance and Fiscal Policy as well as legal matters in the Office of the Chief of Staff to Mr. President. He was also Special Adviser (Fiscal Policy) to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

A Chartered Accountant and a fiscal policy tax expert with 24 years of experience in investment banking, Oyetunde is a Ph.D graduate of Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London; Law and Accounting Masters graduate of the London School of Economics and Political Science; legal practitioner qualified in Nigeria, England and Wales; Chartered Accountant Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Chartered Tax Practitioner, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN). Oyetunde would be taking over from Dr. Bright Okogu whose tenure ends on May 15, 2021.

The position of the Executive Director in AfDB is strategic for Nigeria in terms of building coalition with other African countries to attract resources for Nigeria to implement its development programme. It affords Nigeria the opportunity to be able to be in the forefront when key policy decisions are taken regarding the African region. Reacting to the appointment of Oyetunde, the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, thanked Mr. President for considering Oyetunde for the exalted position.

“Dr. Oyetunde is one of the functionaries who worked assiduously for the finalisation of the federal budgets and the finance bills, among others. “He has the competence, experience and pedigree to fit into the office,” she said. Similarly, the president also approved the appointment of Mahmoud Isa-Dutse as Executive Director on the board of Islamic Development Bank, IsDB Jedda, Saudi Arabia. Dr. Dutse is the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. He has enormously interacted with development partners and international financial institutions during his tenure in finance as permanent secretary. He is quite familiar with the modus operandi of the multilateral institutions such as IsDB and he is well respected in those institutions.

