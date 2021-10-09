President Buhari commends Runsewe over treasures of Nigerian culture exhibition

As part of the national celebration to mark the 61st Independence of anniversary of Nigeria, the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), put up a rare exhibition of the arts and craft troves of Nigeria at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa for the benefit of all.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who led the dignitaries to view the exhibits on display, commended the Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, for organising such outing with stunning effect on the people as it was a well – received exhibit of some of the rare treasures of the country in the custody of the council. President Buhari was accompanied on the tour of the exhibition conducted by Runsewe, by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha and Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Trade, among others.

A visibly elated President Buhari, who was in high spirit and delighted by some of the exhibits, sat on one of the traditionally caved thrones in a Palace – like environment, for photo shoot, to the admiration of the applauding audience. Runsewe, who was overwhelmed by the president’s nod and appreciation of the exhibition, expressed delight and satisfaction that the good work by the council paid off. According to him, the president’s visit would send signals to Nigerians to value Nigeria’s arts and craft, as well as cultural offerings.

“It was a tight schedule for the president who was involved in the activities of celebrating Nigeria at this auspicious period in the life of our nation but took his time to visit, introspect and endorse the display of the rich and diverse exhibition of Nigerian cultural tourism components. ‘‘It is clearly an indication that the president believes and loves Nigerian culture, which we at NCAC wish to transform into a viable economy, bigger and better than Oil.”

Like this: Like Loading...