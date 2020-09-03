News

PRESIDENT BUHARI GREETS SGF BOSS MUSTAPHA AT 64

Posted on Author Garba Shehu Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) Comments Off on PRESIDENT BUHARI GREETS SGF BOSS MUSTAPHA AT 64

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
PRESIDENT BUHARI GREETS SGF BOSS MUSTAPHA AT 64

President Muhammadu Buhari joins governing party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Federal Executive Council (FEC) to celebrate with Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gidahyelda Mustapha, on his 64th birthday, Sept 4th, 2020.

 

President Buhari sends warm greetings to family, friends, professional and political associates of the legal luminary, party stalwart and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, whose visionary and inclusive leadership style continues to strengthen the governing party and the administration, with remarkable results.

As the SGF turns 64, the President notes, with gratitude, his sacrifices and selfless service to the nation for close to four decades, taking a stand for democracy and good governance at an early age, and working assiduously to raise structures and support causes that project the ideals of a liberal and accommodating nation, like serving in the Constituent Assembly in 1989, working on many committees and heading several government agencies.

 

The President affirms that Mustapha has provided strong and commendable leadership as rallying point for the Federal Executive Council, and demonstrated high level patriotism by accepting the onerous position of Chairing the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, congratulating him and the team for steadily guiding Nigerians in the midst of health and economic uncertainties.

 

President Buhari prays that the almighty God will continue to strengthen the SGF for greater service to the nation and humanity.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kwara: Commissioner debunks alleged diversion of N300m LG fund

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Commissioner for Special Duties, Hajia Aisha Ahman Pategi, has debunked the allegation that the sum of N300 million belonging to the 16 local government areas of the state has been misappropriated.   In the same vein, the commissioner said the news making the round that she and the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Florence […]
News Top Stories

CBN raises the alarm over plot to discredit policies, officials

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the alarm over sinister plan by some vested interests in Nigeria’s economic and socio-political space to distract the institution through deliberate misinformation, complete fabrications and outright lies. The apex bank reiterated that its Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and his team remain focused and undeterred in their effort […]
News

Kano terminates, re-awards N651m road project

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the termination of a contract for the construction of the multi-million naira Dawakin Tofa 5km carriageway, which was re-awarded to Messrs CCECC Nigeria Limited at the cost of N651, 844, 966.51 million.   Contract for the  road project, which was awarded to Rocad Construction Nigeria Limited in 2012, […]

%d bloggers like this: