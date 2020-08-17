News

President Buhari has liberated 5 states from Boko Haram terrorism – Amnesty Report

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on President Buhari has liberated 5 states from Boko Haram terrorism – Amnesty Report

A report by Global Amnesty Watch (GAW) says President Muhammadu Buhari has effectively stamped out Boko Haram terrorists from five states in the northeast.

The 36-page report, titled “Commendable Feats and Successes of the Muhammadu Buhari Administration in the War Against Insurgency in Nigeria” examined the country’s fight against insurgency in the last five years.

Renowned scholar, Prof Oluwale Ogundipe, Dr Ibrahim Mansur, Dr Okey Okechukwu, Comrade Ibrahim Abubakar of the Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) all joined GAW’s country representative, Terrence Kuanum to unveil the report on Monday in Abuja in the presence of top government functionaries, academics and civil society groups.

According to the report, the emergence of President Buhari in 2015 saved the country from impending collapse and disaster.

“Nigeria was indeed on the brink and was in dire need of a saviour that would lead the onslaught against the rampaging Boko Haram insurgents that were gathering momentum every passing day,” it read in part.

“The periods of 2010 to 2015 was indeed gloomy when the Boko Haram insurgents overran a military base in Baga, Kukawa local government area in Borno state, in what remains the deadliest Boko Haram attack in the history of the insurgency in North-East Nigeria.

“The 2015 Baga massacre was a series of mass killings carried out by the Boko Haram insurgents between January 3 and January 7 2015. Baga and at least 16 other towns were destroyed as over 35,000 people were reported to have been displaced, with many feared to have drowned while trying to cross Lake Chad and others trapped on islands in the lake.”

The report, however, noted that “Boko Haram has been significantly downgraded since the coming on board of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

“The insurgents have been pushed back and restricted to the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin Region around the Borno axis, where they no longer control any territory as was the case before.”

While admitting pockets of attacks occasionally experienced in Borno, GAW hailed the president for liberating five states and restoring normalcy.

Among others, the report acknowledged that President Buhari instilled professionalism and innovations in the operations of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It added that “the Muhammadu Buhari administration also entrenched a regime of transparency and accountability in the Nigerian Military that ultimately saw to the renewed vigour in the prosecution of the war against Boko Haram insurgency as well as other forms of criminalities in the country. The era of massive corruption in the Military has also been curtailed through the multilayer processes introduced in line with global best practices in defence spending.

“This reports also identified that there has been an improved defence budgeting as well as the provision of training for officers and soldiers in counterinsurgency operations.”

GAW, however, recommended that all relevant stakeholders must continue to render support to the efforts of the Federal Government towards addressing the pocket of security issues in the country.

It further called on the “political leadership of the various states in the country to dutifully align themselves with working solutions and not promote divisions along ethnic or religious lines.

” The various security agencies must continue to promote credible Intel on the activities of criminal gangs in the country and sharing same in a process that will not compromise the system.

“The government must begin the process of identifying and prosecuting those found guilty of aiding and abetting the activities of terrorist and militant groups in the country.

“The government of Borno State must come to the table by tasking all stakeholders in the state to proffer solutions that would assist the armed forces in dislodging the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents perpetuating violence in Borno State.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Daily recovery rate drops as NCDC confirms 544 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily recovery rate recorded a slightly significant drop on Sunday with 203 COVID-19 patients discharged in 24 hours. The figure for July 5 is the lowest in two weeks, during which the number had risen to as high as 649 recoveries on July 2 — the highest daily count so far. Before Sunday, […]
News

Resident doctors issue fresh strike notice

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…extends ultimatum by 3 weeks   The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has extended their early deadline given the Federal Government to meet their demands by three extra weeks.   While demanding payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance to its members which it said was long overdue, the doctors warned that nothing would prevent them […]
News

Delta: Sacked workers appeal to Okowa

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Some workers sacked by theDeltaStatein2015have appealedtoGovernorIfeanyi Okowa to reinstate them into the state Civil Service Commission in order to bring his “history of integrity” to bear.   The workers’ appointments were terminated over alleged fraudulent processes in their recruitment exercise by former Governor Emman-uel Uduaghan’s administration.   Out of the 3,000 workers that were sacked, […]

%d bloggers like this: