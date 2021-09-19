News Top Stories

President Buhari leaves for New York to participate in UNGA76

President Muhammadu Buhari will today (Sunday) depart Abuja for New York, United States of America, to participate in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).

 

The session opened on Tuesday, September 14, with theme: “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalize the United Nations.”

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President will address the Assembly during the General Debates on Friday, September 24, when he will speak on the theme of the conference and other global issues.

 

In the course of the Assembly, the Nigerian leader and members of the delegation will partake in other significant meetings such as, the High Level Meeting to Commemorate The Twentieth Anniversary of the Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action on the theme “Reparations, Racial Justice and Equality for People of African Descent.”

