President Buhari Reappoints Dabiri-Erewa As NIDCOM Boss

Abike Dabiri-Erewa has been reappointed as the Chairman/Chief Executive of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for a second term.

Dabiri-Erewa’s reappointment was contained in a letter sent to the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter which was read at the plenary on Tuesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, President Buhari requested the Senate to confirm her reappointment.

It would be recalled that Dabiri-Erewa was first appointed as NIDCOM Chairman in November 2018 by President Buhari

Prior to her appointment, she was the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

New Telegraph reports that she was also a member of the House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos from 2003-2015.

While she was in the House of Representatives, Dabiri-Erewa chaired the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

However, President Buhari also wrote a separate letter to the Senate seeking the confirmation of the appointment of six federal commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to fill the existing vacancies in the states.

Some other appointees include Ayogu Eze, Peter Okpara, Hauwa Aliyu, Rajiya Ayuba, Kolawole Adebola and Ismailia Agaka.

However, the red chamber has ordered the committee members on the interior to scrutinize the situation causing the delay in the issuance and renewal of passports by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The Senate has also asked its Committee on Interior to probe the contract for the printing of passports by the NIS.

It was reported on Tuesday that the Senate issues these directives to its committee on Interior at the resumption of plenary, following the motion by Senator Uche Ekwunife who said Nigerians are facing hardship and stress in getting their passports.

She explained that despite the six weeks timeline given by the NIS to process passports, Nigerians now spend between three to six months to get them.

The lawmaker further stated that it has become exceedingly hard for passports to be processed in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja and this is creating a situation where Nigerians who reside in those states now have to travel to other states in the country to process their passports.