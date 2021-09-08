‘President Buhari should release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally’

Nnamdi Kanu )
A call has gone to President Muhammadu Buhari, to order the unconditional release of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Former Commissioner for Commerce in Imo State, High Chief Chidi Ibe, made the call ahead of the  planned visit of President Buhari to to state.

Ibe has continued to lay claim to the position of President-General
of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

In a statement, Ibe said:  “Of what economic value is President Buhari’s visit, what will it attract to Imo State and the Southeast generally?

“Mr President, please release our son; we hold him in high esteem, we need dialogue and negotiation with the Federal Government.

“…we have constituted a panel of Igbo patriots to dialogue and negotiate with Federal Government on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release and the  marginalisation of Ndigbo.

“To Mr. President, our demands before your visit if you must come, include but not limited to, granting unconditional release to Kanu.

“We appreciate Mr. President over some developmental strides ceded to Ndigbo, some ongoing, especially the 2nd Niger Bridge.”

