President Buhari solicits support of NMA to rehabilitate Nigerian health care sector

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the support of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in rehabilitating the health care sector in order to deliver a healthcare system that is responsive to the needs of Nigerians. He disclosed this during the 61st Annual General Conference and Annual Delegates meeting of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), held in Jos, the Plateau State Capital The President, who was represented by the Minister of Health, Professor Osagie Ehanire, said inspite of the country’s fragile health system, doctors have continued to respond to diseases. He added that the country’s health system has a long way to go in meeting the demand of Nigerians.

President Buhari also assured that the country’s healthcare system would be strengthened and that a resilient healthcare system would be built via strengthening the secondary healthcare and reforming the tertiary health care institutions in the country. According to him, the government has made a considerable investment in facility upgrade and expansion of the organisation in most federal and state hospitals in the shape of isolation and treatment centres. He urged medical practitioners to stop incessant strikes actions as this did not only set the health system back but also led to the needless loss of lives.

president Buhari also said that the federal government needed the support of every Nigerian to deliver a more viable health care system to the nation. He also commended the NMA, especially for their fight against COVID-19 and commiserated with families of those who lost their lives in the process.

Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Plateau State, Dr. Innocent Emmanuel said Nigerians delight in the soothing euphoria of surviving the scourge of ravaging COVID- 19 which has claimed so many lives. In his words“We work under suboptimal conditions, our patriotism as evident by our persistence in giving our best in the course of delivering health care services to the teeming populace of Nigeria is unparalleled”. “Our hearts are filled with grief and outpouring of condolences to the families of our colleagues and all those who have lost any loved ones to the disease.”he added.

