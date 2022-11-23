President Buhari to unveil redesigned naira notes today

MPC hikes lending rate to 16.5% …retains CRR at 32.5%

President Muhammadu Buhari will officially unveil new currency notes today at the Federal Executive Council session. The Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who broke the news yesterday in Abuja, said the redesigned currency would be officially unveiled by the President to the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

He also ruled out any consideration for extension of the deadline. News of the unveing was disclosed amid Monetary Policy Committe (MPC) of apex bank hiking Monetary Policy Rate (MPC), otherwise known as the lending rate, by 100 basis points to 16.5 per cent from previous (September) position of 15.5 per cent. The decision, Emefiele said, was to consolidate on gains recorded recently, and to further rein in inflationary pressure. AsideMPRthatwashiked, Cash Reserves Requirement (CRR) was retained at 32.5 per cent and liquidity ratio unchanged at 30 per cent. Giving insight into what informed MPC’s decision, CBN said rising inflation was a global headache being dealt with by all central banks. “To all central banks, inflation is indeed a very big headache, and even at this time it’s a big challenge to everybody.

“Thisisbecauseeverybody knows what impact inflationary pressures can have on purchasing power, particularly on ordinary people. “These are the people that have been given the responsibility to make sure thatinflationarypressuredoes not totally push them further down into the poverty ladder. “However, it is important for us to know some of the causative factors, and why inflationary pressures have persisted in early part of this year.

“The Russia/Ukraine war is not abated; the war is still going on very aggressively; US is still raising rate, which, therefore, will naturally not only lead to outflow of funds in the US and advanced economies but will even prevent flow from coming out not just that flow are not coming out, those flows are coming even at very high rate even within the US. “As a result, financial marketgloballyhastightened.

This is also creating very great challenge for central banks or policy makers, particularly those that might want to access debt to run their operations; and, lastly, of course, the issue of the China market slowdown is also a big issue for the global economy.

“So, I will like to saythat this same scenarios still remain in theNigerianenvironmentand as a result we will continue to see the inflationary pressure remaining persistent,” he said. Emefiele expressed confidence that given the steps and monetary polices deployed by the bank, inflation would be brought under control. He said the bank was comforted that the rate of increase in inflation was moderating gradually in Nigeria.

“For instance, between June and July, the rate of month-on-month inflation was 1.82 per cent, between July and August, the rate was 1.7 per cent, between the month of August and September, the rate was 1.3 per cent and between September and October, it was 1.2 per cent. “So, for us we feel that even though the time tested monetary policy expects that at a time where there is inflationary pressures, that we will continue to tighten, we will continue to raise rate. For us in Nigeria, we feel happy that the decisions that we took in May, in July, in September have started to yield result because the aggressivenatureatwhichwe see the inflationary pressures are abating and it is in fact declining and we are hoping that, allthingsbeing equal, this trendwillbesustainedandwe will begin to see that inflation rate will come down,” CBN governor said.

