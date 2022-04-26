President Buhari’s continuous slide will take APC down

I was still in secondary school in 1983 when the military overthrew the Second Republic and General Muhammadu Buhari was named the Military Head of State, but old enough to know what the country went through during the period.

The regime launched the War Against Indiscipline ostensibly to inculcate positive values on Nigerians but the programme was rather rashly implemented. Soldiers beat and harassed people on the streets.

Some were sent to universities to ensure lecturers ‘teach’ what they were paid to ‘teach’. The people must not be taught critical thinking. Many professors who couldn’t accept the censorship took the next flight into exile.

The economy witnessed her first ever recession in modern times. Inflation soared as many businesses collapsed and the free fall of the naira commenced. Ironically, the regime thought it was doing some good and continued with its high-handedness. It blamed previous governments for everything that went wrong, even the ones caused by them.

Evil they say does not last forever and it didn’t take quite long for the government to be overthrown. Fast forward to 2015: Even though we all need a second chance in life, obviously, only a few people are lucky to get a second chance.

After a third run for presidency, President Buhari finally got a second chance to lead the country upon his fourth attempt. This time not as a military leader but as an elected president. He came into office with a head of steam and approval ratings hovering very high. He won the election with over two million five hundred votes to beat the then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

The then president wasted no time in conceding defeat before the results of all the 36 states were announced – that was significant given our polarised state, and also being the first time, an incumbent president will lose an election in Nigeria By 2023, President Buhari would be completing the second term of his eight years in office.

According to the Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, President Buhari has done what no Nigerian president has ever done. If you are expecting some course correction before the expiration of Buhari’s term of office, just hold your breath: President Buhari has accomplished in seven years what many thought was impossible surpassing his 1983 – 1985 records as the most incompetent steward of Nigeria’s affairs.

He has changed the country so much to the extent that the country is now unrecognisable and has become a butt of jokes in local and foreign comics. A European high school teacher in The Netherlands used the Nigerian leader to illustrate how not to be a good president to his students.

No doubt, President Buhari assumed office during a difficult period for the Nigerian economy but his policies led to further difficulties for Nigerians and created in seven years three periods of economic recessions just like he did between 1983 – 1985.

His repetition of same policy blunders just broke another record, leaving Nigerians saddled with 16% inflation rate as at April 2022, the naira exchanging N580 to a dollar, diesel price soaring from N240 to N800 per litre and public debt profile peaking at N45 trillion.

These are no accidents or coincidences. Energy security is national security. I admit we had an energy crisis before Buhari came into office. Why as President and Minister of Petroleum he refused to understand that energy insecurity is the driving factor collapsing the economy is befuddling.

Our refineries before he came into office were not producing its optimal capacity and as such we were importing refined petrol to augment our domestic needs.

We were also paying subsidies to cushion the effects of the high cost of importation. These were avoidable if our previous leaders were sound and patriotic. Buhari was elected to change the things that were wrong with our politics, economy, security, education, health, energy supply and other things that were wrong with the country. It was on the premise of change that he was elected, but nothing positive changed, rather our crisis worsened.

The production of our three refineries dropped to zero and subsidy payment rose from N563 billion to N4 trillion. The primary purpose and duty of government is security of the lives of citizens. Russia invaded Ukraine because it was concerned that the latter flirtation with NATO is a threat to its national security.

But here right before us, our government is cuddling bandits and paying ransoms. Today, our national security is highly challenged. Nigeria’s insecurity has risen to the point where it is no longer acceptable even to the president’s supporters.

The dark forces terrorizing the country are emboldened because they know the Commander in Chief is weak and confused. According to Governor Nasir el Rufai of Kaduna State, whose state is under siege and has suffered the most banditry despite being a military fortress “we know the bandits, we know there locations, we listen to their conversations, we know what they are planning and where they want to strike, we have the intelligence and yet our military cannot bomb them.”

Why can’t we bomb the bandits after investing over $500 million in acquiring 12 A29 Super Tucanos planes from the United States. Hold your breath for the president’s alibi. First, the military in 2021 claimed that the agreement signed with the United States for the purchase of the Tucanos was that the planes shall only be deployed to fight insurgents and terrorists and not bandits.

Please, what’s the difference between terrorists and bandits that bomb trains, attack military facilities kill our officers and civilians alike? Who is classified as bandits, the armed marauders raiding villages, kidnapping and killing hundreds of citizens’ day in and day out? To satisfy the military, the court officially designated the so-called bandits as terrorists.

The National Assembly also passed a resolution declaring them as terrorists and asked the military to deploy the Tucanos. Yet again the president shrieked in his responsibilities. He claimed through his spokesperson that he cannot deploy the Tucanos because he doesn’t want to be arraigned in ICJ after he leaves office. Enough excuses.

The president needs to do two things now – get out of the way, return the Tucanos back to the US and ask for the refund of our $500 million if we cannot deploy the planes to secure the lives of our citizens.

Where do we go from here? We are less than 12 months to the next general elections. It is almost inevitable that APC will not win the presidential election. It doesn’t take a genius to know this. The upcoming election is for the people to lose.

The benefit of doubt given to APC, has been mismanaged by the President, and as far as Nigerians are concerned, that benefit of doubt has expired. The ‘competent adult’ persona sold to us by the party is a fraud. It is even insulting that they cannot acknowledge fault: When forced to acknowledge it, blame someone else. We know this tactic too well.

It’s like a play book and they just read from it because they take us for gullible unintelligent fools; corruption? – blame Diezani. Skyrocketing inflation? – blame Jonathan. Tumbling naira and bad economy? – blame PDP. Insecurity – blame previous governments.

There is always someone to shift the blame to. This is a democracy. We are the people and we are the power. We must get our PVCs and hold it as a pride. We must make bad politicians pay a price, the same way we made PDP pay a price in 2015.

To get the best out of politics, we must make our politicians fear us. To borrow a phrase from Bob Dylan ‘when you have got nothing, you have got nothing left to lose’.

