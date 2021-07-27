President Buhari’s Daura

President Buhari has a false sense of importance. Each time he visits his Daura home to celebrate anything, you often find him walking a short distance to his house, waving at poverty that lined up his passage in the name of the ordinary people of Daura.

While they hail him, he glamourises with a clenched fist, acknowledging their jeers and cheers as if he is one super hero of a president.

Like every other Nigerian, Daura indigenes are often in awe to see a president that literarily comes out once in a year from his hidden groove of Aso Rock expansive compound, like an ostentatious masquerade.

In poverty, those faces that jeer at the president are in lamentation, wondering why a president should still derive such ostentation to celebrate in the midst of bloodletting and wanton killings that have left the nation, especially his home state of Katsina in quandary.

The last time he visited, bandits kidnapped over 200 school children. At other times, there have been several other kidnaps that easily humble the effort being put in place to mitigate the ferocity of this almost daily occurrence.

In a country where blood is flowing like rivers of anguish, sorrow and grief, an empathetic president shouldn’t be seen celebrating his failures in such an open showmanship, failures that have underscored the thematic preoccupation of this government.

The country should actually be in mournful mood. It should be sober reflecting on the indices that have dragged us backward in recent times. It should be a moment of moral rearmament, a time to take stock and rethink our journey.

What was good in sallah, if our school children are in the forest with bandits instead of being with their parents celebrating? What is the use of a celebration that brings back blood in ceaseless flow?

How do we celebrate when our children are sleeping with complete strangers in the forest, with no food to eat, while their captors are waiting for ransome from already impoverished parents dying of hunger and starvation as a result of president Buhari’s gloomy economy?

How do you reconcile that? To a large extent, president Buhari has become a pandemic to the average Nigerian, following his monumental failure to address the precarious economic and insecurity situation we found ourselves.

His policies, if any, are driven by nepotism and cronyism. His approach to governance is one of withdrawn mentality, seemingly appearing un-involved until when the fire burns out.

Each time he needed to take action, he waits until the issue becomes almost unassailable, that is, if he would take action at all. Even at that, he still relishes in the oleageaneous paeans of being a man of integrity, in the face of compelling evidence of inherent contradictions and sheer hypocrisy.

He says Nigerians still “voted” for him even when they know that he was not rich, yet he refused to openly declare his assets that should have boosted his anti-corruption fight. Yet, those he allegedly accused of being corrupt funded his campaigns in several billions without qualms.

While he accuses previous governments led by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as being responsible for the woes in the country, he gladly and joyfully receives decampees from the same party into his ruling APC, such double standard that exposes the hypocrisy of a system driven by greed and sheer avarice.

His front line appointees were once upon a time, members of the opposition PDP, but each time he has opportunity to show leadership, he blames the opposition. Shifting blame to imaginary folks is the hallmark of confused leadership.

Each time he blames previous government for the halitosis in the system, he ends up telling us he was not truly prepared for this present leadership responsibility or perhaps he’s been overwhelmed by the realities that stare him in the face.

Seeing those poor Daura children waving at their well protected President gave me serious concerns about the failure of the masses to demand accountability from their leaders.

While president Buhari was waving at poverty, in loud voices, poverty was waving back.

They sit back in Daura, looking decrepit, while their president hopped into the next available flight to London to seek medical purification. The average Nigerian of Daura visits the shanties in the name of hospitals in Daura, often time without drugs and medical personnel to attend to their needs.

You see majority of their scruffy faces, gazing menacingly at their president whose incompetence has crippled so many things in the country.

Healthcare in Daura is an eyesore. Water supply is almost forbidden while electricity suffers similar epilepsy like others across the country. There is no added advantage for the people by virtue of having their son as the president. They are at the mercy of kidnappers. Insecurity is telling a huge blow on the people.

Bandits have become their next-door neighbours while the fear of kidnappers has become the beginning of wisdom. This is President Buhari’s Daura of drought and famine, of empty stomachs and hungry Nigerians begging daily to eke a living. The noise from the crowd does not represent acceptance.

It represents voiced lamentations about a system that has treated them badly. It is a cacophony of voices that resonate so much anger, some sort of wailings, to remind their president that hunger is in the land.

An average youth in Daura is the same elsewhere, looking unkempt, with bushy hair, scruffy looks, teeth unwashed, and often times coloured with left over mark of kolanut, as they dress up in rags to cope with the challenges of hunger.

They are barefooted, unbathed, ill-mannered, as they chorused along, to lurk around the president’s home for Sallah meals.

When the sight of food approaches, they mobbishly grab the dish, and before seconds, they devour with the hauteur of a famished stomach. The land is arable, but the activities of the bandits have prevented them from accessing their farmlands. No cultivation goes on. No activity on the farmlands.

They resort to begging as source of income. Bandits are the lords in Katsina. Even the governor goes to the forests to negotiate with the bandits.

The state has become one theatre of the absurd, with bandits reigning supreme. Infrastructure are in their decayed state, begging for attention. This is the tale of Daura, the president’s hometown.

Now, president Buhari has proceeded to London, his cherished medical destination, probably to see the Queen and the ArchBishop of Canterbury, and report Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu to them. He will carry out his usual routine by seeing his Doctors and physicians to check his state of health.

After all, Igboho and Kanu have both given him too much headache, more than the AK- 47 wielding bandits that are Buhari’s next door neighbours in Daura and elsewhere. A country of contradiction you would say.

A country of hypocrisy and double standards. A tale of two countries in a country. A tale of one man’s meat being another’s man poison. A country that President Buhari has led to the precipice, waiting to explode beyond redemption.

A country of bullets and blood, with a symphony of destruction everywhere. A heavily polarised country, where presidential spokespersons pour invectives on the hapless citizens for daring to interrogate the rot and incompetence in the system.

A country of mourners and condolence writing experts in the presidential villa, each time bullets suck out blood from us. Why couldn’t President Buhari seek medical help from the hospital in his domain, in Daura to show his solidarity with the people who were waving and jeering at him on Sallah day?

That to me is a better way to show solidarity, than walking the streets of Daura in show of waned bravado.

Having waved at them, he reportedly took the next flight out and abandoned his kith and kins to their gory tales. What a scenario! It needs repetition every now and then, that this present government has failed woefully.

It is fighting too many battles instead of healing the wounds in the land. It is about time the government cultivated the use of dialogue than this bullets for bullets approach that is not going to let anyone hear our voices.

The earlier the better.

