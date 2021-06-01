President Buhari’s six years

I do know without any prompting that President Muhammadu Buhari has the powers to direct any of the security agencies to effect my arrest, but he does not have powers to halt the ferocious activities of the bandits. He can order my immediate arrest, even if it means abusing his powers, but he doesn’t have the powers to arrest kidnapping and insurgency.

In the last six years, we all have become victims in the hands of bandits, kidnappers, armed herders, insurgents, and other forms of criminalities. It often appears so palpably tempting to state that there is no real government presence or the leadership is literarily on holiday.

A country with an effective leadership cannot plunge into this sea of blood with discordant tunes renting the air everywhere you turn. And the solutions to these man-made problems are right at the fingertips of President Buhari, but he would stoically refuse to act or take the appropriate steps to gain some mileage.

The real problem of the government is largely a function of President Buhari’s leadership style. Any other factor is an addendum. Behaving like a man of few words is dangerous for a country that should be in constant conversation. Our tongues and tribes are too different to have a president who cannot rally round everyone of us.

His silence is a complete enabler of the disconnections that stare us in the face. In modern contemporary terms, a leadership that is stoic, taciturn and shutin would inflict injuries on the psyche of an average citizen, because the tendency of his aides to misrepresent him in terms of policy pronouncements will be most evidently self instructive.

Nigeria is not just a peculiar country of different languages, the absence of a rallying point contributes to why there are legions of agitations in every geopolitical zone.

The president, who ought to ignite positive conversations that would elicit national discourse and consensus, prefers to remain mute while the country burns away.

Dialogue is not just an option for him, it is the option. Constructive engagement is nil, while jettisoning any deliberate effort to provoke collective involvement in the affairs of the nation.

Reading the supposed achievements of President Buhari as encapsulated by one of his publicists, I was almost going to ask if indeed he was talking about Nigeria. When I saw his claim that Abuja Stadium and National Stadium, Lagos have been given a face-lift, I hurriedly drove to Abuja stadium last Saturday at least to celebrate with sports lovers. Abuja Stadium is just an earshot distance to my residence.

The stadium is still in its old, discrepit state, both the mainbowl and the velodrum, with stinking toilets and blocked sewage, as if the stadium has ceased to exist. The pitch is an eyesore, the seating arena and the training pitches convey a metaphorical imagery of the rottenness of the Nigerian state.

Yet, Buhari’s publicist would count that as an achievement. Pity! The road infrastructure across the country during this period of dry season is nothing to write home about. Most of our roads are in parlous state, becoming the lucrative abode of kidnappers, who derive joy in taking their fellow citizens on second level slavery.

The main achievement of President Buhari in my humble view is his inability to lead. His failures are his achievements because it is very easy to score him low than to score him high in any aspect of our national lives.

His achievement is his failure to halt insurgency. His achievement is his failure to halt kidnapping. His achievement is his inability to halt armed banditry coupled with other crimes and criminalities that abound in the country. President Buhari’s style is utterly otiose and indubitably archaic.

In a country of so many disparate interests and ethnic configurations, having a mum president is a killer dose. Soldiers are dying, members of the DSS are also not spared. Policemen are being killed. Police stations are being burnt, INEC offices also being burnt, Nigerians are being mauled down, while the country is on a free ride to its daily sea of blood.

Assassinations and wanton killings are replete everywhere. Zones are agitating for self governance, threatening to pull down the roof, while the president keeps mum, or jets out to seek answer to Mali’s political problems.

How nebulous? In President Buhari’s six years, electricity is still a nightmare, the country easily romances with darkness as a result of failure to build the infrastructural needs of a nation that ambitiously wanted to be one of the 20 most developed economies. In six years, President Buhari is unable to make a huge impact in the fight against corruption.

Recovered loots are being reportedly relooted, making accountability a sore thumb of a government that is inherently dysfunctional. In six years, President Buhari has polarised the nation, unable as it were, to unite the collective visions and forces for a more enterprising polity.

In six years, President Buhari has devalued our naira, making room for inflation that is eating away our collective scarce resources. In six years, he has increased our suffering, hunger and poverty, unable to provide salient answers to our teething questions and challenges.

In six years, kidnapping, armed banditry and insurgency have assumed a frightening dimension, making life generously hellish for the populace. In six years, the Buhari presidency is unable to fix our education sector. Lecturers’ strike has taken a chunk of our school calendar.

In six years, the Buhari presidency has destroyed tbe psyche of our nationalism, replaced it with ethnic parochialism and political nepotism, fondly oiled by hypocrisy and self-righteous indignation.

In six years, president Buhari is unable to solve our housing problems instead, gladiates with relish many Internally Displaced Persons camps across the country. In six years, Nigeria has witnessed two debilitating economic recessions leading to economic dislocations, disconnections and debilitations.

A retired General who boasted of his readiness to right the wrongs has become the wrong in our collective destiny to find the roadmap of our survival. In six years, President Buhari has grown our debts, both local and foreign, in a manner that mocks our sensibilities.

He has grown our unemployment, underemployment and job losses to a new height that ridicules all known statistics of growth progression. Taking unemployment rate to 33% is grossly unsustainable for a country with weak institutions and decayed infrastructure.

Those who are mouthing Buhari’s supposed achievements are either genetically wicked, physically impaired or ontologically handicapped. They represent the sore thumbs of a society that is in permanent flux, unable to reconcile all the variables to strike the right chord.

Our farmlands have been surrendered to bandits and kidnappers, our shelters have been burnt, water supply is non-existent, roads are near impassable while electricity produces darkness. Price of petrol is abysmally high, and the likelihood of a further increase is knocking at our doors, while the quality of life has dropped immeasurably. Insecurity is the most daunting challenge, yet, the President hardly engages with us or visits scenes of horrific incidents that daily dot our landscape.

To say that president Buhari is a disappointment is an understatement. Any average Nigerian that is able to survive this presidency till 2023, does not only deserve a merit award, he or she should be captured as the hero and heroine of our fledgling democracy.

To survive the worst government since Nigeria’s independence is no mean feat. Prices of rice, yams, tomatoes, onions, pepper, Garri, Maggi, salt, alvocado pear, carrots, potatoes, and many other staple food items have quadrupled and gone beyond the reach of the average Nigerian. Killings, assassinations and bloodletting have become the dominant themes in our everyday discourse.

There is a huge leadership gap that makes room for all manner of realities. Every geopolitical zone has its own challenges, agitations and protestations.

The voices are deafening across the land. The president, rather than visit states and zones to interrogate the issues, sauntered into Ghana to discuss the political unrest in Mali.

Does that not say something about the leadership style of our ageing president? I cannot wait to see the end of tenure of Mr. President and I pray he remains alive to read the verdict of history of a government he presided over.

That way, he would come to realise that nursing ambition is one, being able to lead is another. All the campaign promises made have been diminished while the polity agonises everyday for reasons that are obvious.

To be alive everyday is a bonus, to be dead in the next second is the norm. That is how much disturbing the reality has become, painfully so.

Like this: Like Loading...