President Buhari’s ‘speechless’ speech

Whoever handles President Buhari’s speeches must surely go for a refresher course.

This is not about the use of the English word, but understanding the mood of the nation, connect to their aspirations and delivering a speech that can inspire hope and opportunity. It is about using the right references that would have an inclusive buy-in amongst the citizenry about present effort at growing the country.

The 60th Independence anniversary speech of President Buhari was drab, uninspiring, economical and moodless at a time when we yearn to listen to thought-provoking delivery with the right message and content. Agreed that President Buhari, often times, talks to himself, more of a monologue, because of the powerlessness in his voice, his message this time, was disastrous and generously off radar.

If all he could ignite in us was about petrol pump price comparism, or using the Edo isolated election as a testimony of his democratic credentials, then someone has been sleeping on duty. In a country that is heavily and sharply divided along ethnic, religious and political lines, a presidential speech marking Nigeria’s three scores of independence, should be a speech with consequential footnotes

. If anything, it is not a score-card speech of a government that has imported hunger and poverty on her citizenry, in an era of COVID-19 pandemic. It should ordinarily be a speech about our collective journey as a nationless country.

His handlers disingenuously came up with the slogan: TOGETHER, without emphasising what the togetherness connotes. At a time when there is a growing concern and apprehension about our unity, when the issue of restructuring is gaining traction, when tongues are against tongues, when nepotism has become the official creed of a Buhari presidency, we deserve to have a more re-assuring slogan to whet our appetite and assuage our feelings, than this nebulous slogan that puts a lie on our collective sufferance. Nigeria may officially be a single country, but we are more at home with our ethnic nationalities than any craving for a country.

We are surely not together because Buhari’s sense of nepotism has made it more obvious that one tribe is superior to the others. He has made it more tellingly instructive that one religion is superior to the other. He has continued to showcase his credentials more as a regional leader than being President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

At 60, we need no reminder to the brazen fact that this union can no longer endure the test of time, especially at a time when the presidency has narrowed national conversation and consensus building within the expansive fulcrum of Presidential Villa.

Nigeria is decaying rapidly in content, character, growth, development, value, virtue, and nationality. I do not expect President Buhari to provide a roadmap to restructuring because he dreads the word so abysmally even though it was one of his campaign manifestos ably captured in the APC article of faith.

It is usual for leaders to betray their promises. What I expect, was for President Buhari to set the tone for a robust engagement with separatist groups that are increasing by the day, with deliberate effort to constructively respond to their agitations.

For a country as heterogeneous as Nigeria, where tribes and tongues differ, it is a given that a particular political arrangement should be in place to make people have a sense of belonging in the union. A speech marking the 60 inglorious years of an unholy union, which has occasioned its storm and stress, must show cause to reviewing our forced marriage.

We may pretend that we are trudging on as a country, but our hearts are laden with scars of injustices, oppression, political domination, ethnic and religious bigotry, skewed opportunities, quota system and political imbalances that continue to factorise our co-existence.

We are only buying time with the copious tell-tales that confront our daily discourse, this country called Nigeria, will someday, capitulate under the weight of incompetent leadership, nepotism of whatever shades, selective amnesia, cronyism, favouritism and ethnic loyalties that are freely planted and watered on Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape.

The pillars are getting weakened everyday by the inactions of a government that has shown withdrawal syndrome instead of confronting our challenges head-on. What footnotes did President Buhari leave us with after such a delivery inside the inner sanctuary of the Villa, with a ceremonious parade at Eagle Square, as if kids were playing in the garden? What have we produced in 60 years? What have our scientists invented in 60 years to promote technology?

Where are our professors? At the peak of a pandemic season, we await foreign vaccines, while our universities were on strike due to poor condition of service. We imported all the items required to combat COVID-19 pandemic, while our scientists were neglected or seem incapacitated to generate solutions that could mitigate the pandemic.

While nations were paying citizens palliatives to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic, Buhari’s presidency increased pump price of petroleum and electricity tariffs, to further asphyxiate an already impoverished citizenry. He came with a callous justification as a piece of beautiful nonsense, using references that are scientifically and economically incongruous.

How can President Buhari possibly use Saudi Arabia as a reference point in justifying the wicked increment in pump price of petrol? That reference alone exposes the laziness in the Villa, the hollowness of a system that thrives in mediocrity. The value of a country’s currency is determined by its purchasing power.

Under Buhari, the value of our naira has plummeted abysmally and showing no sign to recover any time soon, yet he uses it to draw his comparism. When the president spoke about togetherness, one would think that he meant it in action and practice, but the reverse is the case. A people that are together would not flourish in nepotism and political imbalance.

A president that preaches togetherness, would not promote ethnic bigotry and cronyism. A president that desires to see togetherness will not encourage mediocrity and hypocrisy. Nigeria’s togetherness is on the lips not in the hearts. What unites us as a country are poverty and hunger because they do not recognise ethnic boundaries or geopolitical considerations. We are united by insecurity, deprivations and internal displacements. We speak the same language when insecurity threatens our very foundation.

From the beggars in the North to the street urchins in the South, we are going through economic dislocations that easily typify our backwardness as a country with no rolling plans. Rather than stimulate our appetite for nationalism, the president ended up provoking us with banal references by justifying his imposed hunger on a citizenry that is already famished and mindlessly exploited. Nigerians are very hard working people.

They toil from the dawn of the day to the setting of the sun to eke a living. Rather than help drive their aspirations, the Buhari presidency wants to suck out the life in them by increasing tariffs and pump price of petrol. Prices of food items have skyrocketed almost beyond the reach of the ordinary folks. Pick a copy of APC campaign manifesto and see the beauty of ideas on paper.

Ask yourself why the APC has abandoned its manifesto, you will see the huge gap between promise and performance. This is where integrity suffers colossal damage. Nigerians must brace up for the challenges ahead; daunting challenges that have the capacity to hurt our hearts due to dysfunctionality in the system. The president must engage with Nigerians more often than not to generate a national conversation about our co-existence.

When corruption continues to walk on government corridors with aplomb and pageantry, the very fabric of our development and growth will be eaten up by greed and self aggrandizement. A government that preaches anti-corruption should not be caught in helpless situation where transparency suffers. A serious-minded government must be accountable and open to public scrutiny.

When you start hearing billions ending up in private accounts, as recently declared by the Chairman of ICPC, it queries the integrity of the system. Sanctions are hardly heard of. Punishment is not a deterrent any longer, but a reward. The prison walls are closed to the real offenders but opened to the petty thieves. Awaiting trial inmates dot our prisons across the country for petty offences, while the real thieves, the economic predators, the economic buccaneers, gladiate the power rostrum with ecclesiastical celebration.

The law is for the poor not the rich. Those are the symptoms of a failing system in a country that is largely rudderless. When we wake every day, we are served breakfast of blood, lunch of blood and dinner of blood. The killings in the land are no longer news. They are our familiar dirge. The response is a piece of theatre, scripted and acted by security agencies. No synergy. No collaborations, as the nation edges towards the precipice.

That is the sad commentary of a beleaguered country at 60, a country of very rich handful individuals, with their millions who live below $1 per day. When next President Buhari intends to address us, he should be speechful with a message of hope and not speechless with empty rhetorics.

It hurts to listen to a country’s president being unable to cross the “T’s and dot the “i’s”. He must connect with the people to share in their aspirations. That should be the moral lesson, the patriotic details of how to move a country forward

Like this: Like Loading...