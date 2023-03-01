2023 Elections News Top Stories

President-Elect: Celebration Galore In Osun Over Tinubu’s Victory

Ayobami Agboola

The Residents of Osun State trooped out en masse on Wednesday to celebrate the victory of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The celebration followed the official declaration and announcement of the APC flagbearer, Tinubu, as the winner of the just-concluded Presidential election by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), in the early hours of Wednesday.

The ecstatic residents across the nine Federal Constituencies and three Senatorial Districts of the state took to major streets in their respective domains to register their enthusiasm and to give praises to God over Tinubu’s victory.

The residents of Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Ilesa, Iwo, Ikire, Ila, Gbongan and other towns were seen jubilating, singing solidarity and celebratory songs in different parts of the State upon the announcement of Tinubu.

Osogbo and Olorunda Local Government residents who had earlier assembled in front of Ataoja’s Palace at the popular Oja Oba and Olu-Ode markets square walked through station road, Igbonna market, Olonkoro, Ajegunle to the popular Nelson Mandela freedom park.

Similarly, the residents of Iragbiji had earlier stormed the palace of Aragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Olabomi, to rejoice with the monarch over Tinubu’s victory.

The residents who were in their hundreds were singing victory songs, signalling the new dawn in the political history of the country.

Addressing journalists shortly after the victory rally, former Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affair, Rasak Adeosun, described the street show as a child of necessity for a man whom the cap fits.

Adeosun said the emergence of Tinubu has indeed rekindled the masses’ hope for a new Nigeria towards the actualisation of the mantra of Renewed Hope.

Adeosun added: “We are highly elated. You can see the masses of Osogbo that thronged out en masse to celebrate the victory of our political icon, the political generalissimo in politics, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has weathered the storm of the political terrains of Nigeria and has succeeded in bringing the presidency to the southwest.

“His emergence means progress, development and alleviation of poverty because this is a man that had done it in a particular part of the country and we know that he will spread prosperity across the country.

“As regards the next house of assembly election, I want to assure you that we are prepared. We are ready and we are winning by the grace of God.”

Echoing similar views, members representing Olorunda and Osogbo State Constituencies, Hon. Kunle Akande and Hon. Taofeek Gbadamosi Abolubode, expressed gratitude to the people of Osun and Nigeria for electing Tinubu just as they expressed their confidence in the incoming administration to take Nigeria to enviable heights.

Similarly, the residents of the ancient town of Ikire trooped out in large numbers to celebrate Tinubu’s victory.

Led by the APC Irewole State House of Assembly Candidate, Hon. Oyegbade Adebisi Abideen, the enthusiastic residents took to the streets to celebrate the victory.

The jubilant residents walked through Iya Onimalu to Itamerin towards Ife-Ibadan Expressway and back to Oke-Ada, Ori-Eru to Oke-Awo to Akire’s Palace Square where the rally was terminated.

Abideen appreciated the good people of the constituency for their unflinching support all along, saying Tinubu’s emergence is a victory for all.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

