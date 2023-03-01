President-Elect: Denis Otiotio Hails Nigerians For Voting Tinubu

The Bayelsa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dennis Otiotio has congratulated Nigerians for massively voting for the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Otiotio described the victory as not only victory for the APC but a victory for all Nigerians, saying Tinubu will surely do well.

He assured that the president-elect will bring renewed hope to Nigeria while adding that he was going to consolidate the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Otiotio asked those that felt cheated to go to court and seek redress.

He said, “We congratulate Nigerians for massively voting for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The victory is not just for APC, the victory is for Nigerians because we have confidence that Tinubu will do well.

“He did well as the governor of Lagos state and we have the belief and confidence that he is going to do well as president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“He is going to bring renewed hope to Nigerians. He is going to consolidate on the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari and tackle the issue of security, stabilise the economy and bring infrastructural development to all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

“We are happy that this is the fairest and freest of the election conducted in Nigeria. We thank the INEC for introducing this BVAS machine for accreditation. It has drastically reduced rigging in elections. The election was generally peaceful.

“There was no incidence of violence. It was minimal. The election has come and gone. We are now focused on good governance.

“Election is a process, it starts with the campaign and then the election and after that, we have post-election litigation.

So whoever is aggrieved with the process, there is ample opportunity for them to file suit at the election petition tribunal.

“So we advise anybody who is aggrieved with the outcome of the election results to go to the election petition tribunal and ventilate their grievances. But they should not resort to violence or take laws into their hands.

“With this election result, there is a need for APC to restrategize in Bayelsa state. After the house of assembly election, we are going to come out better.

