2023 Elections News

#President-Elect: Denis Otiotio Hails Nigerians For Voting Tinubu

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dennis Otiotio has congratulated Nigerians for massively voting for the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Otiotio described the victory as not only victory for the APC but a victory for all Nigerians, saying Tinubu will surely do well.

He assured that the president-elect will bring renewed hope to Nigeria while adding that he was going to consolidate the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Otiotio asked those that felt cheated to go to court and seek redress.

He said, “We congratulate Nigerians for massively voting for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The victory is not just for APC, the victory is for Nigerians because we have confidence that Tinubu will do well.

“He did well as the governor of Lagos state and we have the belief and confidence that he is going to do well as president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“He is going to bring renewed hope to Nigerians. He is going to consolidate on the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari and tackle the issue of security, stabilise the economy and bring infrastructural development to all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

“We are happy that this is the fairest and freest of the election conducted in Nigeria. We thank the INEC for introducing this BVAS machine for accreditation. It has drastically reduced rigging in elections. The election was generally peaceful.

“There was no incidence of violence. It was minimal. The election has come and gone. We are now focused on good governance.

“Election is a process, it starts with the campaign and then the election and after that, we have post-election litigation.

So whoever is aggrieved with the process, there is ample opportunity for them to file suit at the election petition tribunal.

“So we advise anybody who is aggrieved with the outcome of the election results to go to the election petition tribunal and ventilate their grievances. But they should not resort to violence or take laws into their hands.

“With this election result, there is a need for APC to restrategize in Bayelsa state. After the house of assembly election, we are going to come out better.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN disburses N204.3bn COVID-19 intervention fund to 447, 671 beneficiaries

Posted on Author Tony Chukwuyen and Abdulwahab Isa

As at February 12, 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through the NIRSAL (Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending) Microfinance Bank, had disbursed N204.3 billion of its Targeted Credit Facility(TCF)- part of the apex bank’s measures aimed at cushioning the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and households.   The Director, […]
News

Obasanjo, Osaghae, Emokpae proffer solutions to Nigeria’s problems

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has again lamented that all is not well in Nigeria, thereby advising Nigerians to make the right choice next year in order to conquer the challenges of insecurity and poverty. Obasanjo, who said insecurity feeds on poverty and vice-versa, stressed that now is the time for the nation to make […]
News

NUPENG suspends proposed nationwide strike – Official

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Sunday said the planned strike by its affiliate members, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), has been suspended. The strike, which would have kicked off on Monday, was shelved because of the intervention by the Federal Government. Tayo Aboyeji, the South-West zonal chairman of NUPENG, disclosed this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica