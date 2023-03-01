2023 Elections News Politics

#President-Elect: IBB Congratulates Tinubu Over Electoral Victory

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Former Nigeria Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his election as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by one of his Media Aides, Idris Abdulrauf, General Babangida commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for modifying an election, which he said would lead to a new Nigeria.

He commended Nigerians for going out en masse to exercise their voting rights and electing Tinubu as President of Nigeria.

According to him, “it is a thing of joy that this is happening in my lifetime. I can confidently say that Tinubu is a good man for the job.

“I have no doubt that Tinubu would perform as President. For some of us, who have been there before, I know that there is still more work to be done, and I believe that Tinubu has what it takes to take Nigeria to the next level.

“We have much potential as a nation, what we need is a good direction so that we can continue to be seen as the giant of Africa. Indeed our best is yet to come, but we can get to where we ought to be with determination and commitment.”

Babangida, said further that Tinubu is coming from the background of a performer, who loves his people with all his heart and who knows how to put a round peg in a round hole.

While urging Nigerians to join hands with Tinubu in the business of repairing the nation, he also appealed to other candidates to see the emergence of the former Lagos Governor as the will of God, saying that the work of nation-building requires that all hands must be on deck.

“This is a bright moment for Nigeria, we have to take our destiny into our hands and make things work for us as a nation. We cannot continue to do things the same way, and I believe that God will make things work for this country again.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

NIS elevates Lagos Passport Control Officer, 97 others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A total of 98 senior officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) have been elevated to the new ranks following the successful performance and promotion exercise conducted for senior officers in December 2021. Among the officers promoted is the current Passport Control Officer, Ikoyi Passport Office, Mrs  Bewaji Abolupe Oladoyin, who was also promoted to the […]

immigrationNigeria Immigration Service nis
News

Passport Backlog: Immigration commenceS weekend services nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

In a determination to clear the backlog of applications, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced weekend operations. Consequently, passport offices of the Service across the country will now open on Saturdays to applicants, for  enhanced service delivery to thousands of clients. Sunday Telegraph recalls that the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Idris Jere, had, last […]
News

Fayemi’s wife, Falana, 8 others to receive chieftaincy titles at Alawe’s 10th coronation

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The wife of Ekiti State governor, Mrs. Erelu Bisi Fayemi and Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, alongside eight others would be conferred with chieftaincy titles of Ilawe in Ekiti South West Local Government for their immense contributions to the development of the town. This is in commemoration of the 10th […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica