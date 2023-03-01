President-Elect: IBB Congratulates Tinubu Over Electoral Victory

Former Nigeria Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his election as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by one of his Media Aides, Idris Abdulrauf, General Babangida commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for modifying an election, which he said would lead to a new Nigeria.

He commended Nigerians for going out en masse to exercise their voting rights and electing Tinubu as President of Nigeria.

According to him, “it is a thing of joy that this is happening in my lifetime. I can confidently say that Tinubu is a good man for the job.

“I have no doubt that Tinubu would perform as President. For some of us, who have been there before, I know that there is still more work to be done, and I believe that Tinubu has what it takes to take Nigeria to the next level.

“We have much potential as a nation, what we need is a good direction so that we can continue to be seen as the giant of Africa. Indeed our best is yet to come, but we can get to where we ought to be with determination and commitment.”

Babangida, said further that Tinubu is coming from the background of a performer, who loves his people with all his heart and who knows how to put a round peg in a round hole.

While urging Nigerians to join hands with Tinubu in the business of repairing the nation, he also appealed to other candidates to see the emergence of the former Lagos Governor as the will of God, saying that the work of nation-building requires that all hands must be on deck.

“This is a bright moment for Nigeria, we have to take our destiny into our hands and make things work for us as a nation. We cannot continue to do things the same way, and I believe that God will make things work for this country again.”

