2023 Elections Top Stories

President-Elect: Protest In Edo Over Results Of Presidential Election

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

There was a widespread protest in Benin City, Edo State on Wednesday over the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The protest which started in the Upper Sakponba, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state was later dispersed by a combined force of the police and other sister security agencies.

Speaking with newsmen, the leader of one of the groups( Concerned Citizens of Edo State), Comrade Shadrach Udugbai said there are some persons within the Nigerian political block that have turned themselves into principalities and have continually perpetuated all manner of political crimes, raping Nigerian of their right to choose who governs them.

“We have suffered enough and cannot fold our hands to watch this rape on democracy, there are some persons within the Nigerian political block that have turned themselves into principalities and have continually perpetuated all manner of political crimes, raping Nigerian of their right to choose their leaders.

“There is hunger in the land, there is double digits inflation,there is insecurity. Everything starts with getting a good leader and it must be done conclusively.

“I want INEC to go back to the Electoral Acts that states that before you will be declared as the president of Nigeria, you must secure 24% in 2/3 of the 36 states and the Federal Capital. We are dejected and utterly displeased and need INEC to redress this”

Also, Comrade Christopher Ojeikhere said, the act by INEC declaring a man who did not win the 2023 Presidential Election the winner is the height of injustice.

“The act by the Independent National Electoral Commission declaring a man who did not win the 2023 Presidential Election as the winner is the highest form of injustice.

“This has disenfranchised Nigerians and we want it to be on record for Nigerian people to know, it will be on record for our unborn Children to Know. It will be on record for democrats all over the world to know that there was a rape of democracy today,” he said.

On her part, Comrade Gift Ajayi said, people, are tired of the situation in Nigeria.

“We don’t want ‘Baba-blue’, we don’t want a town hall different from baba-blue, they should give us back our mandate, everyone is tired of what they have done. We are calling on INEC to restore our mandate.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Police plan 2-week strike over salary, outdated weapons

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police men and women are planning to go on an unprecedented two-week warning strike across the nation beginning on March 26 in protest against poor  working conditions, New Telegraph has learnt.   The morale of police officers is said to be at a low ebb, with many grumbling about poor salaries, a lack of genuine […]
News Top Stories

Senate to Buhari: Sack Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

    Chukwu David Abuja   Worried by the worsening state of insecurity in the country, the Senate has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately initiate a process of phasing out the current over-stayed security chiefs and replacing them with new ones with new ideas and solutions.   The Senate, yesterday, also urged the President […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Politicians overheating polity – NIPR Boss

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The current insecurity and divisive agitations moving like a whirlwind across the country have been attributed to the habitual selfish interests of politicians who are persistently over-heating the polity.   The National President, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, who disclosed this recently in Bauchi, during the Institute’s Annual General Meeting, also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica